Midfielder Edmund Addo met his idol Toni Kroos during a UEFA Champions League game

The 21-year-old featured for Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol as they played Real Madrid

Sheriff Tiraspol stunned the European heavyweights at the Santiago Bernabeu

Ghanaian midfield sensation, Edmund Addo met his football idol, Toni Kroos of Real Madrid, on Tuesday night as Sheriff Tiraspol engaged the Spanish giants.

The 21-year-old featured and played 90 minutes as the Moldovan side stunned the record European champions at their own backyard.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the youngster took a selfie with the Real Madrid and Germany legend.

Edmund Addo had a fantastic night of football, lasting the entire duration as Tiraspol secured a historic 2-1 victory at the Bernabeu.

The Moldovan side are enjoying a fairy tale campaign as they remain undefeated and lead a group that has Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Shaktar Doneskt.

This is the club's first time in the group stages of the competition in their 24 year history.

On Tuesday night, the Tiraspol-based club surprised Real Madrid with an early lead when Jasurbek Yakhshiboe broke the deadlock after 25 minutes.

French forward Karim Benzema leveled from the spot in the 69th minute but Sebastien Thills stole the winner with an 89th minute strike.

Sheriff Tiraspol manager Yuri Verinub praised his boys and says they are where they are suppose to be after last night's victory.

“Emotions are so hard to convey. The guys did their best. The same Dirk Kuyt, what he said, I think he was in a hurry. We are where we need to be. And we deserve it," he said in a post match interview.

“Yes, this is the biggest match of my career.

“Modric’s T-shirt? Thanks to Andrey Lunin, I received a T-shirt of Luka Modric for my grandson, he agreed."

