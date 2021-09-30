Ghanaian defender Jonathan Mensah wins second trophy as captain of Columbus Crew

Defender Jonathan Mensah has won his second trophy as captain of Columbus Crew

The Ghana international scored as Crew defeated Mexican side, Crus Azul, to win the trophy

Mensah captained Columbus Crew to the 2020 Major League Soccer title

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian defender, Jonathan Mensah, has won his second trophy as captain of Columbus Crew after leading the Major League Soccer side to victory over Cruz Azul.

The American champions defeated the Mexican title holders 2-0 to win the Campeones Cup on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

In photos posted on Twitter by the MLS side, the Ghanaian is seen lifting the trophy with his Columbus Crew teammates.

Jonathan Mensah scores to help Columbus Crew win Campeones Cup. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ColumbusCrew

Source: Twitter

The Major League champions started the game on a bright note, and after just four minutes, Brayan Angulo scored an own goal after turning a Lucas Zelarayan freekick into his own net.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

With the first half lead, Crew returned from the break to seal victory from captain and leader, Jonathan Mensah, who headed home for the second with 15 minutes remaining.

The victory means Columbus Crew have won their first ever continental title after defeating the Mexican champions.

Jonathan Mensah has been captain of Columbus Crew since 2020 and has now won his second trophy as the leader on the field.

“We're building confidence and momentum. We've won our last three home games. We feel like we're playing better and better,” said Columbus Crew coach, Caleb Porter after the game.

“So this would allow us to develop even more confidence. Beating a team the caliber of Cruz Azul, one of the most talented and dangerous teams in Liga MX, would give us more confidence, give us experience. It also allows us to try a few different things as well and see how guys perform.”

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana defender, Jonathan Mensah, scored the only goal of the game to help his Columbus Crew side to a 1-0 win over Atlanta United.

Mensah scored in the 65th minute of the game to seal all three points for his side.

Midfielder, Marlon Hairston, flicked on a near-post corner by Zelarayan and Mensah was the first to get to the ball at the back post, heading in off Anton Walkes for his first goal of the season.

Source: Yen