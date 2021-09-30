New Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac, has named his squad to face Zimbabwe next month

The Serbian trainer included four locally based players in his squad for the game

Ghana will host Zimbabwe on Saturday, October 9, 2021

Newly appointed Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac, has named five locally based players in his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe.

The Serbian trainer included goalkeepers Richard Atta and Dan Lad Ibrahim as well as defenders, Philemon Baffour and Ismail Ganiyu, and U-20 star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku to the team for the double header.

YEN.com.gh looks at the five domestic players and how they fit into Milovan Rajevac's team.

Meet the five locally based players in Ghana squad. SOURCE: Twitter/ @HeartsOfOakGH @DreamsFootballC @AsanteKotoko_SC @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

Richard Atta - Hearts of Oak

The Hearts of Oak shot stopper is earning a back to back call up for the first time after his outstanding performance for the Phobians last season. He played a pivotal role as the Ghanaian giants won the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup.

He played 22 Premier League games last season, conceding the fewest goals (13), and kept 12 clean sheets.

His penalty shootout heroics helped the Rainbow club beat Ashantigold in the finals of the FA Cup.

With first choice goalkeeper Richard Ofori out with an injury, the former Elmina Sharks number one is expected to go between the sticks.

Dan Lad Ibrahim - Asante Kotoko

Back from the loan spell at King Faisal last season, Dan Lad Ibrahim has seen his stakes rise and has been one of the consistent performers in the domestic league.

He has earned regular call ups to the Black Stars, since helping the Ghana U-20 team win the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations. His inclusion is justified but as to whether he will be making his debut any time soon is a big question to answer.

Philemon Baffuor -Dreams FC

Questions have been raised over his continuous inclusion in the Black Stars team but the Dreams FC player had a fairly good campaign at club and the Ghana U-20 team. He is a member of the AFCON U-20 winning team.

With Andy Yiadom around, he is expected to deputize for the right back role. He is also versatile and can play at the center back position.

Ismail Ganiyu - Asante Kotoko

He missed the games against Ethiopia and South Africa after C.K Akonnor failed to invite him for the two games. But he returns and could feature, having impressed in previous appearances.

He was strong at the heart of defence when Ghana played South Africa during the AFCON qualifiers in Johannesburg. He also excelled in the friendly against Ivory Coast in Cape Coast.

He has to compete for places with Daniel Amartey, Jonathan Mensah, Alexander Djiku and Joseph Aidoo.

Ganiyu was important to Asante Kotoko last season, helping them finish second in the league.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku - Steadfast

The only player from the second tier of Ghanaian football. The Most Valuable Player at the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania early this year is yet to make his debut for the Black Stars.

The highly talented player has been on the radar of English giants, Liverpool, and there were reports he had signed a deal in principle to join the Reds.

