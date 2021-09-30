Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry, has been left sunned by Jordan Ayew's miss against Brighton

The Ghana international missed a chance to give Crystal Palace victory against their rivals

Henry says he would have killed the Ghanaian forward if he was his teammate

Former France international and Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry, has slammed Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew for being wasteful in the game against Brighton.

The Ghana international missed a golden opportunity as the Eagles shared the spoils with the Seagulls at the Selhurst Park on Monday night.

Henry, who was the match of the day analyst of Sky Sports, said he would have 'killed' Jordan Ayew if he was his teammate.

Jordan Ayew's big miss in Crystal Palace's game against Brighton. SOURCE: Twitter/ @CPFC @Skysports

Jordan had the chance to pass teammate Christian Benteke but selfishly hit the ball and miss.

"That’s the better option,” said Henry while analyzing the game.

“You score, I come and celebrate with you – we do some somersault or whatever you want, we slide on our knees.

“If you don’t score, I would have killed you. Give me the ball….that is a sure goal.

“In that position, I’m thinking Benteke. This is where, in the Premier League, that’s a 2-0. Yes, he could have scored. But what about this [passing to Benteke], that’s 2-0 and we’re not talking anymore.”

Jordan Ayew is yet to score for the South London side this season despite playing in all six premier league games.

His profligacy has left fans worried as new manager Patrick Vieira struggles to churn out results, having won only a game in the ongoing campaign.

Two season ago, the Ghana forward was player of the season at Palace but has struggle since despite enjoying more minutes.

Crystal Palace are 15th on the table with just 6 points from six games.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew produced one of his best performances this season, as Crystal Palace stopped league leaders Tottenham on his 30th birthday.

Ayew, turned 30 on September 11, 2021, and lasted 86 minutes as the Eagles tore apart Totenham Hotspurs at the Selhurst Park.

He was replaced by Michael Olise with four minutes left on the clock.

