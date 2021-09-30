15-year-old Mizak Asante has reportedly popped up on the radar of European giants

The Golden Kicks star has been in the news after scoring a magical goal in the Division 2 play offs

Asante is being monitored by Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus

Ghanaian teen sensation, Mizak Asante, is reported to be on the radar of English giants, Manchester United and Manchester City as well as Juventus.

The 15-year-old grabbed the headlines over the weekend as his magical moment in the Division Two league final stole the spotlight.

His manager, Benjamin Epton, was speaking in an interview on Onua FM when he disclosed that Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus and KRC Genk have been monitoring the player.

"For Mizak, before scoring this goal, we had already showed his highlights and that of other players to clubs abroad but he was the only player we had feedback from Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus and Genk," said Mr. Epton.

Asante's amazing goal against Mobile Phone People has seen him become an overnight star. Having danced his way through a sea of defenders, Asante then dribbled the goalkeeper from an acute angle before firing home.

According to the Golden Kicks star player, the goal did not come to him as a surprise as he does it all the time.

"I see people are shocked by the goal but I am not surprised at all because this is something I have been doing all the time," he told Onua TV.

"I have been doing it at training, in training matches and in normal games. You can check it out on YouTube and so I am not surprised. But the people seeing it for the first time, they definitely are surprised."

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, English football legend, Gary Lineker, has reacted to the magical goal scored by Ghanaian teen sensation, Mizak Asante, in the final of the Division 2 league.

The 15-year-old scored an amazing goal for Golden Kicks as they beat Mobile Phone People to secure promotion to the division one.

In a Twitter post, the TV presenter reacted with an explosive emoji to appreciate the youngster's skillful display.

