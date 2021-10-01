Ghanaian forward Kamaldeen Sulemana nets winner for Stade Rennais in Europe

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana scored the winner for Stade Rennais in the UEFA Europe Conference League

The 19-year-old came off the bench to net the winner against Vitesse

He becomes the first Ghanaian to score in the newly formed European competition

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghana winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana, scored his first ever goal in an European competition after coming off the bench to net the winner for Stade Rennais against Vitesse.

The 19-year-old, who was introduced in the second half, scored with twenty minutes left as the French club defeated Vitesse 2-1 in Holland.

In photos posted on Twitter by the club, the in-form attacker is seen celebrating the winner for Stade Rennais at the Gelredome.

Kamaldeen Sulemana nets winner for Stade Rennais in Europe. SOURCE: Twitter/ @staderennais

Source: Twitter

Kamaldeen Sulemana replaced Benjamin Bourigeaud after the break with the Red and Blacks down from a Maximilian Wittek 30th minute strike.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The teenager's arrival sparked a comeback as forward Seihou Guirassy leveled from the spot in the 54th minute.

Sulemana then fired home the winner in the 70th minute after a dominant spell by the visitors.

The former FC Nordsjaelland player has settled quick in the Stade Rennais team, netting his fourth goal in all competitions for the club.

He netted a sensational double in the 6-0 thrashing of Clermont Foot to add to his first strike on his debut against FC Lens.

Stade Rennais manager Bruno Genesio praised the character of the Ghanaian and his teammates for fighting from a goal down to win the match.

"I asked at half-time to put more rhythm, to limit the touches of the ball, to have a lot more offensive runs and to use more the full-backs. We managed to come back, score the second goal and resist ten against eleven. This is something very positive. Tonight, the team showed character," said the manager to the club's website.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana, is reproducing the goal scoring records of legendary forward, Asamoah Gyan, at French club, Stade Rennais.

On Wednesday night, the teen sensation netted a brace for Stade Rennais in their 6-0 thrashing of Clermont Foot.

His two goals come exactly 12 years and three days after the former Ghana captain netted his first brace for the same club.

Source: Yen