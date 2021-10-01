Top Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea has been appointed for the World Cup qualifier between Algeria and Niger

Daniel Laryea will handle the game in Algiers on October 8, 2021

He was in charge of the match between Tunisia and Equatorial Guinea last month

Ghanaian referee, Daniel Laryea, has been appointed to officiate the 2022 World Cup qualifier between Africa champions Algeria and Niger.

The experienced official will handle the game between the Desert Foxes and Menas at the Chahid Mustapha Tchaker stadium in Blida on Friday, October 8, 2021.

The Algeria football association confirmed the selection of the referee for the match on their official website as sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Daniel Laryea to officiate Algeria v Niger World Cup qualifier.

Source: Twitter

Referee Daniel Laryea will be assisted by compatriots Brobbey Kwasi Acheampong on line one and Atimaka Paul Kodzo on line two.

Latif Adaari will serve as the fourth referee, also from Ghana and Moroccan Kaouchi Jamal is the match commissioner.

"FIFA has appointed the Ghanaian referee, Mr. Laryea Daniel Nii Ayi to officiate the Algeria and Niger match, counting for the third day of Group A of the qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup - Qatar 2022 which will take place on Friday 8th October 2021 at the Chahid Mustapha Tchaker stadium in Blida (8:00 p.m.)," wrote the Algerian FA.

"He will be assisted by his compatriots, Mr Brobbey Kwasi Acheampong (1st assistant) and Atimaka Paul Kodzo (2nd assistant). The fourth referee is also from Ghana, it is Mr. Abdul LatifAdaari, while the match commissioner is the Moroccan Mr. KAOUACHI Jamal.

"As for Dr Damerdji Djameleddine (Algeria), he was selected by FIFA as the official doctor for this meeting."

Daniel Laryea was the center referee for the World Cup qualifier between Tunisia and Equatorial Guinea, with the North Africans winning 3-0.

His distinguished reputation has earned him a spot as one of the best referees in Africa.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Daniel Laryea is arguably Ghana's number one referee after gaining world wide attention for his outstanding conduct in high profile matches domestically and internationally.

For a career that began with Laryea in his early teens, it wasn't just his understanding of the game that has brought him to the fore, but also, his level of intelligence in dealing with chaos on the pitch made him 'popular'.

