Coach of Ghanaian champions Hasaacas Ladies says their CAF CL group is okay

Hasaacas Ladies have been drawn in Group A of the CAF Women's Champions League

They face Wadi Degla, Malabo Kings and AS Mande

Head coach of Hasaacas Ladies, Yusif Basigi, has described the CAF Women's Champions League draw as a satisfying one and his team will be ready for the competition in November.

The treble winning Ghanaian side have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Wadi Degla, Equatorial Guinean club Malabo Kings and AS Mande of Mali.

Speaking to CAF's official website, the former Black Princes coach says his team were not looking at avoiding any team.

Yusif Basigi satisfied with CAF Women's Champions League draw. SOURCE: Twitter/ @SekHasaacas

“The grouping is okay. We were not looking to avoid any team, because even during the Zonal qualifiers we were in the same group with Rivers Angels; they beat us in the group stage and we revenged in style in the final," he told CAF online.

Yusif Basigi led Hasaacas Ladies to the national women's league title after thumping Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the Final.

The Western giants repeated the same feat in the finals of the women's FA Cup before taking the team to Ivory Coast, where they won the WAFU Zone B Cup.

Hasaacas Ladies begin their CAF Champions League campaign with a game against hosts Wadi Degla, and Basigi insists no game will come easy.

“Playing against the host club (Wadi Degla), Malabo Kings from Equatorial Guinea not a bad side and Mali giants AS Mande, who boast of some good players in the Mali national team will be no walk in the park," added the Ghanaian coach.

The CAF Women's Champions League is being held for the first time and Hasaacas Ladies will be hoping to be the first club to win it.

Meanwhile, in Group A, Nigerian giants River Angels will engage Mamelodi Sundowns, Vihiga Queens of Kenya and ASFAR of Morocco.

