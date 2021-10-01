Asamoah Gyan has praised Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu

The legendary Ghanaian forward responded to a tweet from the coach praising him

Gyan remains Ghana's all time leading scorer

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Legendary Ghanaian forward, Asamoah Gyan, has praised Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu, after declaring him as his favourite player.

The Ghana Premier League winning coach replied to a tweet showing highlights of Asamoah Gyan's spell at Stade Rennais, by stating his appreciation for what he has done for Ghana football.

And in a reply to the tweet, Gyan stated Samuel Boadu is the best coach in the country right now.

Asamoah Gyan praises Hearts coach. SOURCE: tWITTER/ @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

" Legend !! my favorite Asamoah Gyan, God bless you for all you have done for Ghana," wrote the coach.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Gyan then replied, "Best coach in Ghana right there."

Samuel Boadu led Hearts of Oak to the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup trophies after just less than a year in charge of the Rainbow club.

He was named Coach of the Year at the Ghana Premier League awards following his exploits last season.

Meanwhile, Asamoah Gyan struggled with injuries in his first campaign following his return to the domestic league.

Despite the setbacks, the 35-yerar-old remains Ghana's all time leading scorer with 51 goals in 109 international appearances.

Gyan has hopes of representing Ghana at the Nation's Cup in 2022 despite last playing for the Black Stars in 2019.

Ghana has been drawn in Group C of the Africa Cup of Nations, alongside Morocco, Gabon and the Comoros Island.

Asamoah Gyan has had a glittering career, which has seen him play in Africa, Europe and Asia.

His time at Sunderland and Stade Rennais remains some of his best time in Europe, where he scored goals for fun.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, legendary Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan, was on his fashion A-game as he dazzled in an all white kaftan for the Africa Cup of Nations draw in Cameroon on Tuesday night.

The former Black Stars captain was an invited Guest of Honour for the draw in Yaoundé, playing a role in the grouping of countries for the competition last year.

In photos posted on Twitter by CAF, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Gyan was simply dashing and filled with African pride.

Source: Yen Newspaper