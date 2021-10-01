Unstoppable Andre Ayew scores again as Al Sadd thrash Al Arabi in Qatar

In-form Andre Ayew scores again as Al Sadd thump Al Arabi

The Ghana captain scored his fourth goal in four games on Friday night

Andre Ayew netted from the spot to cap an incredible performance

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, netted his fourth goal in four straight games as Qatar Stars League champions Al Sadd thumped rivals Al Arabi on Friday.

The 31-year-old scored from the spot in the 82nd minute to seal a 4-0 win for the visitors at the Khalifa International Stadium.

In photos posted on Twitter by the club, Ayew is seen taking on defenders at ease as Al Sadd take control of the game.

Andre Ayew scores again as Al Sadd thrash Al Arabi in Qatar.

The win keeps the champions top of the table after five wins in the five opening games of the season.

Apart from the first game against Al Sailiya, Ayew has netted in all matches, and is one of Al Sadd's top scorers this season.

After a barren first half, the Wolves were rampant in the second stanza, when Algerian forward Baghdad Bounedjah broke the deadlock in the 59th minute.

Two minutes later, Hassan Al Haydos doubled the lead before Bounedjah added his second in the 74th minute.

Ayew rounded up a brilliant performance with an 82nd minute penalty.

Al Sadd manager Xavi Hernandez was happy with the victory and praised his team's effort.

"We achieved a deserved and well-deserved victory. We were better than Al Arabi and did not suffer during the match. We created many chances and managed to settle matters in the second half by scoring four, along with a more than excellent performance," he said.

"I thank them for their presence and support for the team, our goal is always to win all the matches in order to make the fans of the leader happy."

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that captain of the senior national team of Ghana, Andre Ayew, cannot stop scoring after netting his third goal in three successive games as Al-Sadd secured another win.

The 31-year-old has been in prolific form since joining the Wolves in the summer transfer window, scoring his side's third in the 7-2 thrashing of Al-Shamal.

In photos posted on Twitter by Andre Ayew, the former Marseille star expressed delight after another victory in the Qatari Stars League.

Source: Yen