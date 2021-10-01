Ghanaian teen Emmanuel Ogura has made his debut for FC Nirdsjaelland

The 19-year-old became the youngest Ghanaian goalkeeper to keep in a topflight game

He played as FC Nordsjaelland lost to FC Copenhagen in the Danish Super League

For a country blessed with talented footballers, not many have excelled in the position of goalkeepers abroad, but Emmanuel Ogura looks set to break that jinx.

On Sunday, September 26, 2021, 19-year-old Emmanuel Ogura made his topflight debut for FC Nordsjaelland to become the youngest Ghanaian goalkeeper to achieve such a feat.

In a photo posted on FC Nordsjaelland's official website, the Right to Dream Acdemy graduate opened up on his excitement of making an appearance in the Super Liga.

Meet youngster Ghanaian goalkeeper to feature in a topflight game in Europe. SOURCE: Twitter/ @FCNordsjaelland

"It feels really nice! I'm very happy that I've now got my first first team match. It's incredible. It all got a bit hectic, but I'm very happy to debut in the Super League," he said.

Ogura left the shores of Ghana in 2021 to joined the Danish outfit, after impressing at their feeder club in Akosombo.

The teen sensation never dreamt his dream will come to fruition that quick in his career as he savour the moment he was called to replace injured first team goalie Eduardo Dos Santos Haesler.

"Marco (Knoop, goalkeeping coach) asked me to get ready because maybe I should start inside, but to be honest, my focus was first and foremost on Dudu as I wanted to make sure he was okay," said Ogura.

"Then I continued my warm-up as usual. I felt ready because I always set myself up for the start of the match if something happens now. So I felt well prepared and was not really nervous," he added.

Emmanuel Ogura will be hoping to forget his debut after conceding five against Copenhagen, but the ambitious shot stopper wants more opportunities.

"Right now, for me, it's about maintaining optimism and continuing to work hard. The only thing I can do is work hard every day on the training ground and in the matches I play, and then we'll see if I can get some more Superliga minutes," he continued.

With the first choice goalkeeper yet to recover, the teen star will be expected to redeem himself when FC Nordsjaelland travel to Sikelborg.

Emmanuel Ogura is hoping to follow the footsteps of Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana, who had similar trajectories.

