The Asantehene wants President Akufo-Addo to monitor development projects himself

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II told the president not to fully fall on his appointees

The president has been in the Ashanti Region for a tour

President Akufo-Addo has been cautioned by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu the second, not to act on reports from his appointees without independent verification.

According to the Asantehene, leaders might be misled by trustworthy officials who only give favorable feedback.

He therefore admonished the President to regularly visit key projects to access first-hand information on progress of work.

Asantehene believes regular visits to project sites will help the President to accurately update himself on the state of progress. Through such visits, appropriate decisions will be taken to the benefit of the government.

"It is good for the President to visit the projects himself. If u listen to reports from the people, they will always deliver the positives. But if you visit the projects, you will see the negatives and make necessary changes", he said.

The Asantehene however wants the President to ensure the development in the Ashanti Region in delivering on his mandate.

"Ashanti Region has seen some development in your term. We are trusting you to complete the outstanding ones", he added.

Nana Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene as part of his tour of the Ashanti Region. Nana Akufo-Addo has indicated government’s commitment to ensuring every region gets its fair share of the national cake.

"We haven't been able to deliver on all the promises but we are doing well. In the area of roads, there have been massive improvement. There were delays at the Boakra inland port but we have found solutions so we will start soon", he emphasised.

As part of the visit, the President inspected progress of work at the Kumasi Airport. The upgrade of the airport to international status is 77 percent complete and is expected to be completed by August next year.

Project Consultant, Nana Ametepe, says the existing airport building would be demolished when the new edifice is completed.

