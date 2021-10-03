Ghanaian football fans have been happy with the performance of Mohammed Salisu

The 22-year-old defender was impressive for Southampton in their defeat to Chelsea

The Ghana center back was one of the outstanding players on the pitch for the Saints

Football fans in Ghana have been raving over the performance of Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu, following another impressive display in the English Premier League.

The 22-year-old Ghana center back was outstanding for the Saints despite the defeat at Stamford Bridge to Chelsea on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Salisu earned parises from fans on Social Media, with some applauding him for shutting down prolific forward Romelu Lukaku.

Ghanaian fans rave over Mohammed Salisu's performance against Chelsea. SOURCE: Twitter/ @SouthamptonFC

Source: Twitter

Some Black Stars supporters have even implored Ghana's president to fly an entourage to England to speak to the player on representing the country.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Mohammed Salisu has reportedly turned down Black Stars call ups to concentrate on club football, but fans believe he will be a good addition to the team, especially with the World Cup qualifiers ongoing.

"Mohammed Salisu is a top class defender. He has silenced Lukaku the whole game. Top top man," wrote Darlington on Twitter.

"Mohammed Salisu is so good a defender," adds Dom Agbakpe.

Ghanaian journalist based in UK, Rahman Osman wrote: "Mohammed Salisu is a baller btw !"

"Dear Nana Akufo Addo, please fly to England and talk to Mohammed Salisu to play for Ghana," wrote Ganaba Salim.

"Meet Mohammed Salisu. The 22 year old Ghanaian making gradual waves in the English Premier League. He got transferred from Real Vallodolid last two seasons after an impressive showing where he helped the club remain it's la liga status," wrote Nii Ankrah.

"We must send a delegation to England to convince Salisu to play for Ghana NOW. I honestly don’t mind if that delegation is led by the President. What a player. Calm, composed, collected. Stupendous!," wrote Fentuo Tahiru.

Ten man Southampton were beaten at the Stamford Bridge following late second half goals from Timo Werner and Ben Chiwell. Trevor Chalobah's early goal was cancelled by Southampton captain Ward Prowse, who was red carded in the second half.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian players continue to flourish in Europe for their clubs, and on Tuesday night, four of them were on target for their teams, with two netting their debut goals.

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu, and Wolfsberger AC new signing, Augustine Boakye, scored debut goals for their clubs, with Mohammed Kudus and Kwasi Okyere Wriedt scoring in the Dutch Eredivisie.

In photos posted on the respective Twitter handles of the clubs, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the quartet of Ghanaian stars were all on winning sides.

Source: Yen.com.gh