Kamaldeen Sulemana provided an assist as Stade Rennais defeated PSG

The Ghanaian winger has been on fire for the Red and Blacks since joining in the summer

Sulemana stole the spotlight from Messi, Neymar and Mbappe as PSG lost for the first time

Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana, was in devastating form for Stade Rennais on Sunday afternoon as they defeated a star-studded Paris Saint Germain in Ligue 1.

The 19-year-old stole the spotlight from Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Naymar, providing an assist to help Rennais inflict the first defeat of the season in France on PSG.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate lasted the entire duration and was easily one of the top performers at the Stade de la Route de Lorient.

Kamaldeen Sulemana outshines Messi, Neymar and Mbappe as Rennais stun PSG. SOURCE: Twitter/ @staderennais

Kamaldeen Sulemana served the assist for the opener right at the stroke of half time by teeing up Gaetan Laborde.

Just after the break, the goal scorer then turned provider for Flavien Tait, who doubled Stade Rennais' lead.

The Ghana international was electric on the flanks, causing troubles for Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi.

Kamaldeen Sulemana has been sensational since moving to France, scoring three Ligue 1 goals and now has his first assist of the campaign.

In midweek, he climbed off the bench to score the winner as Stade Rennais beat Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League.

The youngster will now leave France to join his Black Stars teammates for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe next week.

He featured as Ghana beat Ethiopia in Cape Coast last month and will be expected to play a role in the game against the Warriors.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian teen sensation, Kamaldeen Sulemana, has disclosed that he picked France over the Netherlands into other to have the chance of playing against his idols Neymar and Messi.

The 19-year-old and his Stade Rennais teammates line up against the Ligue 1 giants and their galaxy of stars on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Ahead of the big game, the winger told Ouest France why he rejected a move to Ajax to join Stade Rennais.

