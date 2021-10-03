Jeffrey Schlupp made an immediate impact after coming off the bench to score for Crystal Palace

Schlupp's 75 minute goal completed a comeback draw against Leicester City

The Eagles were training 2-1 when the Ghanaian scored to secure a point for the hosts

Ghanaian midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp made an instant impact as a second half substitute after scoring just a minute of coming on for Crystal Palace.

The 28-year-old, who replaced Conor Gallagher in the 71st minute, headed home to complete a strong comeback for the Eagles, who held Leicester City at the Selhurst Park.

Schlupp just returned from an injury he picked while on international duty with Ghana, and announced his comeback with an important goal.

Jeffrey Schlupp scores to earn Crystal Palace point. SOURCE: Twitter/ @CPFC

Source: Twitter

Crystal Palace started the game poorly, conceding twice before the half time break, when Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy netted for the Foxes.

But playing in front of their fans, summer signing Michael Olise who replaced Jordan Ayew in the 53rd minute, pulled one back on the hour mark.

Manager Patrick Vieira then brought on the ex-Leicester City player, who punished his former employers after a scrappy defending in the box.

Schlupp reacted to the strong fightback by Crystal Palace and how the Eagles want to play in the league.

“You can see from the way the team performs, how we’re transitioning to a possession based team,” Schlupp told Sky Sports after the game. “We’re playing in defence, we’re playing out from the back.

“We’re playing through the midfield, and obviously we’re trying to get behind teams. We’re doing that well, but obviously it’s still early on.

“We’ve all been there before [at half-time]. We knew we had a long task ahead of us. First-half we did well but things didn’t go how we wanted, so we just had to stay positive, and we managed to do that.”

