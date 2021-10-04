Andre Ayew, Tony Baffoe pay tribute to former Marseille chairman Bernard Tapie

Andre Ayew and Tony Baffoe have sent their condolences to the Tapie family

Former Olympique Marseille chairman Bernard Tapie died on Sunday, October 3, 2021

The French business man led Marseille to Champions League success in 1993

Former Olympique Marseille player, Andre Ayew and ex-Ghana international, Tony Baffoe, have paid glowing tribute to Bernard Tapie who died on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

The former Olympique Marseille chairman passed on at the age of 78 following battles with stomach cancer.

Ayew and Baffoe took to Twitter to pay their respect to the man who played a pivotal role in the life of Abedi Pele and other African players who arrived in France in the early 90's.

"A great football leader and personality has passed on Rest In Perfect Peace Mr Bernard Tapie ..my sympathies and condolences to the entire Tapie family," wrote Toney Baffoe.

Andre Ayew, who started his youth development at Marseille wrote: "RIP. Thank you for everything."

The French giants announced the passing of Bernard Tapie in the early hours on Sunday morning.

The club wrote: "Olympique de Marseille learned with deep sadness of the passing of Bernard Tapie. He will leave a great void in the hearts of the Marseillais and will forever remain in the legend of the club. Our condolences to his family and loved ones."

Former Africa footballer of the year, who played for Marseille in the past, Dedier Drogba sent an emotional message to the family of the man he describes as a 'self-made' man.

"Everything started with you, you made me fall in love with Olympique Marseille. Bernard Tapie The definition of a self-made man, with pride, courage and success. My sincere condolences to your family. Thank you for all the life lessons, Rest in Peace Boss."

Bernard Tapie was president of Marseille between 1986 to 1994.

