The forward purchased the electric ride to mark his 40th birthday on Sunday, October 3

Zlatan is fond of treating himself on his birthdays and has spent a fortune on buying cars in the last three years

The AC Milan ace has previously splashed a whooping £1.4million (about KSh 209 million) to purchase a rare Ferrari Monza SP2 on his 38th birthday

AC Milan icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic has treated himself to a stunning brand new Ferrari to mark his 40th birthday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had added a Ferrari Sf90 Stradale to his already incredible collection of cars. Photo: Facebook/Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The legendary Swedish striker turned 40 on Sunday, October 3, and decided to splash over £400,000 (about GHC 3 million) on a Ferrari Sf90 Stradale to celebrate his special day.

According to SunSport, the new set of wheels is Ferrari's first-ever hybrid electric car and boasts a top speed of up to 211mph.

The former Man United attacker took to social media to share a photo of the luxurious ride, sending himself best wishes on his birthday.

Zlatan is known for treating himself with gifts when turning a year older, having splashed a whooping £1.4million (about GHC 11.5 million) to purchase a rare Ferrari Monza SP2 on his 38th birthday.

When he turned 39 in 2020, he gifted himself a new Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition.

All the three cars add to Zlatan's impressive car collection which include a Lamborghini Urus SUV and Ferrari Enzo.

An Audi S8 and Maserati GranTurismo are the other luxurious cars that form part of his swanky garage.

Despite entering the twilight years of his career, the legendary forward remains influential and active on the pitch.

Last season, he notched an impressive 17 goals and bagged three assists in 27 matches for AC Milan across competitions.

Messi's car collection

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Lionel Messi has emerged as the number one man with the most valuable car collection in the world of sports.

Messi reportedly owns 13 luxurious cars totalling a staggering £28 million (about GHC 230 million).

His 1957 Ferrari 355 S is among the most expensive rides in his garage, with the set of wheels which he purchased in 2016 estimated to be worth around £23-24million.

