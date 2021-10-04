Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena returned to competitive football for the first time in over a year

The striker played his first league game for Austrian side BW Linz

Dwamena assisted the only goal of the game in the 88 minute

Ghanaian striker, Raphael Dwamena, has played his first league game for Austria Eertse Liga side BW Linz on Sunday, October 3, 2021 after a year out due to a heart problem.

The 26-year-old started and provided the only assist of the game as BW Linz traveled to beat Wacker Insbruck.

In photos posted on Facebook by the club, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dwamena is seen in the thick of action on match day ten of the league.

Raphael Dwamena returns to competitive football. SOURCE: Twitter/ FC Blau-Weiß Linz

The former Levante forward joined the Austrian second tier side in August after he left Danish outfit Velje Bodklub following a heart problem.

It was the second time the player was diagnosed of the condition, having faced the same problem while playing for Real Zaragoza in Spain.

However, the determined Dwamena spent time on trial at BW Linz before he was finally handed a deal.

He is currently in good shape and has been cleared to start playing despite initial advice to stay away from the game.

The lanky forward lasted 90 minutes on Sunday but was replaced in the 93rd minute by Filip Borsos as Linz won 1-0. He delivered the assist for Alexander Kostic's 89th minute goal.

Dwamena shot into the limelight before the 2017 Africa Cup on Nations following his impressive displays in Switzerland with FC Zurich.

He failed to make the team to the Nation's Cup but was instrumental on his debut for the Black Stars, when he scored in the 5-0 thrashing of Ethiopia in Kumasi.

