A six-year-old boy identified as Mason Peoples impressed the world with his obedience to his mum who instructed him to always put on his facemask

The little boy refused to remove the facemask even when a photographer wanted to take school pictures of him

Mason insisted that his mother had warned him to never take the mask off except he was eating or far away from people

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A six-year-old American boy identified as Mason Peoples has received $36,292 in donations for listening to his mum and putting on his facemask at all time.

How it all started

Mason who is a first grader had been instructed by his mum to always put on his facemask except when he wanted to eat and far away from people.

Mason got N15m in donations after listening to his mum who instructed him to always put on his facemask. Photo credit: Nicole Peoples

Source: UGC

When Mason was about to have a school photo session, the photographer asked him to remove his mask, but the little boy insisted that he would wear it as instructed by his mum.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The photographer told Mason that it was okay to take the facemask off for his pictures but the latter insisted that he would always listen to his mum.

In the photographer's words:

"Are you sure you don't want to take it off for 2 seconds?"

The little boy responded:

"No Thank you, I always listen to my mum!"

Many encouraged Mason by donating for his college education

GoFundMe was opened by Mason's mother for the boy's college education after people were asking how they could send money for gifts and ice cream.

The little boy's mum, Nicole Peoples, who posted a photo of her son that went viral on Facebook, said she is so proud of him for sticking to his words.

She wrote:

"I'm so proud of him for sticking to his word but I should have been more clear about my rules on this day."

Anatomy graduate makes face masks with beads

YEN.com,gh previously reported that a 20-year-old lady identified as Grace Ishicheli Kenechi left social media abuzz after creating facemasks with beads.

Kenechi who is a first-class graduate of anatomy from Delta State University said she decided to make the facemasks after seeing people re-use disposable masks and find it hard to breathe through the masks.

She also added that the beaded masks would prevent people from unconsciously touching their faces.

Source: Yen Ghana