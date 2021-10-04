Kamaldeen Sulemana has been named in the French Ligue 1 team of the week by L'equipe

The Ghana winger was in phenomenal form as Stade Rennais defeated star-studded PSG

Sulemana is making the team of the week for the third time after nine matches

Kamaldeen Sulemana has been named in French tabloid L'equipe's team of the week after his splendid performance for Stade Rennais in the victory over PSG.

The 19-year-old sensation created the opener for Rennais as they silenced a Neymar-Messi-Mbappe Paris Saint Germain at the Stade de Lorient.

In a post on Twitter by L'equipe, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian lines up with ten other players as the best from week nine of the league.

Kamaldeen Sulemana makes Team of the Week in France after superb display against PSG. SOURCE: Twitter/ @staderennais

Sulemana terrorized the PSG defence leaving Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos overwhelmed by his pace and trickery.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate is joined teammates Hamari Traoré, Flavien Tait and Gaetan Laborde in the team of the week.

FC Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont is shielded by Jean-Clair Todibo and Melvin Bard of OGC Nice and teammate Andrei Goritto.

The other players in the team are Houssem Aouar of Lyon, AS Monaco's Aurélien Djani Tchouaméni and Jonathan David of Lille.

This is the third time the Ghana international is making the team of the week, having displayed immense quality in the Ligue 1.

Kamaldeen Sulemana has scored three goals and provided an assist in the Ligue 1.

Meanwhile, his manager Bruno Genesio has praised the team for the big win against the French giants.

"We played the game we needed, there was everything to beat this team. Envy, solidarity, the ability to make a lot of efforts. We added play, pressing and we also needed a measure of success that we had not necessarily had, for example in Bordeaux," he told the club's website.

"We attacked the match as we attacked the last. Against Paris, it's more difficult to do. We had a complicated end of the first half. Paris put a lot of pressure, we went back a lot."

