Swindon Town goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot says he is prepared for his maiden Ghana call up

The 25-year-old has been named in Milovan Rajevac's squad for the World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe

Ghana hosts the South African country on Saturday at the Cape Coast Stadium

Swindon Town FC goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacot says he has been prepared for his first Black Stars call up and he is ready to make a mark when he gets the chance to start.

The 25-year-old is a surprise addition to coach Milovan Rajevac's squad for the double header World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

In quotes sighted on GHANASoccernet.com. the Bristol-born goalie disclosed he is not surprised by his maiden invite despite being relatively unknown by Ghanaian fans.

New Ghana goalie Jojo Wollacot prepared for maiden Black Stars assignment. SOURCE: Instagram/ @jo_wollacott

Source: Instagram

"It was something I was aware of before but it was never going to happen because I wasn't playing," he said as reported by Ghanasoccernet.com.

"I found out on the Sunday after the game on Saturday last week. And it's just happened quite fast. I just preparing myself and concentrating on the game on Saturday first and then let's see what happens after when I leave for Ghana.

"There's some history with Ghana as they've done well at previous international tournaments."

Jojo Wollacot has been in outstanding form since moving to the four tier side in the summer transfer window.

He has made 10 appearances and kept four clean sheets in the English League Two.

On Saturday, he produced another impressive performance to help Swindon Town beat his hometown club Bristol City.

The player with Ghanaian parents spent most of his time at Bristol City but previously played for Gloucester and Forest Green.

He joins goalkeepers Lawrence Ati Zigi, Richard Attah and Dan Lad Ibrahim as first team shot stopper Richard Ofori recovers from the injury he picked playing for Ghana against South Africa.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has had to invite four players to augment the Black Stars squad he named earlier in August.

This, according to a Ghana Football Association statement, was needed because of the "effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and also injuries to some key members of the team."

Ghana will be without the company of English based players after the Premier League announced that clubs were not willing to release their players for international duty due to Covid-19 restrictions in England.

