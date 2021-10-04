Old stars reunite as Nana Akufo-Addo commissions astro-turf in Bantama

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned a newly constructed astro turf in Kumasi

The president was accompanied by Member of Parliament for Bantama, Honourable Francis Asenso-Boakye.

In photos posted on Facebook by the MP, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the event saw former players of the senior national team play in an inaugural game to commission the pitch.

Among the ex-players to be present at the event is former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah and ex-Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah.

"Last night, I joined the President to commission a state of the art AstroTurf sports facility at Kookoo Ase, Abrepo Junction, here in Bantama," wrote the MP on Facebook.

"With a more youthful population, the constituency is one of the most vibrant and active in Ghana. Additionally, there is a huge demand for sporting talents with the requisite skills to compete with the rest of the world.

"This Kookoo Ase pitch had in the past been a training ground for many young talents, with some later becoming national football stars, such as former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko SC giants Akwasi Appiah, Prince Opoku Polley and Sarfo Gyamfi.

"As Member of Parliament for Bantama, I am committed to working with everybody, be it sport or non-sport in identifying, nurturing, promoting and integrating young talents in the constituency.

"I grateful to the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), financiers of the project, as well as our traditional authorities and the good people of Bantama for rallying behind this project."

Other former players present were Prince Opoku Polley, Kwasi Appiah, Opoku Nti, Papa Arko, Frimpong Manso, Thomas Duah, Michael Osei, among others and former Black Stars players, which featured Stephen Appiah, Ibrahim Tanko, Sammy Agyei, Laryea Kingston, Richard Kingston, John Paintsil, Jerry Akaminko, Derrick Boateng, Ussif Chipsah, Emmanuel Agyeman Badu, Emmanuel Armah, to name a few.

The game ended 4-3 in favour of the visitors.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, cut the sod for the commencement of work on the Borteyman Sports complex ahead of the hosting of the Africa Games in 2023.

The West African nation, will host the competition for the first time, and preparations have already began in making sure facilities are in place for the Games.

In photos posted on the official Facebook page of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo revealed that an amount of $145 million will be used to fund the building of the multi-sports edifice in Borteyman. Read more:

Source: Yen