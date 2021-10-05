Patrick Vieira has backed Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew to rediscover his goal scoring form

The Crystal Palace manager is confident the Ghanaian forward will be back to his best

Jordan Ayew has not scored for Crystal Palace since the start of the new season in August

Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira, has backed misfiring Ghana striker Jordan Ayew, to rediscover his scoring form despite early season struggles.

The 30-year-old attacker is yet to score or provide an assist in the ongoing campaign after seven English Premier League matches.

The manager who was speaking to the club's website revealed that the club is solidly behind the attacker and hopefully he returns to his best.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira backs misfiring Jordan Ayew. SOURCE: Twitter/ @CPFC

Source: Twitter

“I think what is really important for Jordan is that, as a manager and as a football club, we believe in his ability," the Crystal Palace boss said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“He needs to know that we have the total belief that he can score goals and he has got the support of everyone at the football club.

“There is no question or doubt about what he is capable of achieving, saying that it is also one part of the game he needs to improve."

Jordan Ayew has not scored in 36 Premier League games and had the golden opportunity to score against Brighton which he missed.

On Sunday against Leicester City, he was replaced by teenage forward Michael Olise, who netted in the 2-2 draw against the Foxes.

Fans of the club are growing increasing frustrated by the ex-Olympique Marseille forward's lack of goals.

Jordan Ayew has traveled to Ghana for the double-header World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe in Cape Coast on October 9, 2021.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former France international and Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry, has slammed Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew, for being wasteful in the game against Brighton.

The Ghana international missed a golden opportunity as the Eagles shared the spoils with the Seagulls at the Selhurst Park on Monday night.

Henry, who was the match of the day analyst of Sky Sports, said he would have 'killed' Jordan Ayew if he was his teammate.

Source: Yen