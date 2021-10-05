Christina Ricci is an American actress who is known for playing quirky characters who have a dark edge. She made her film debut at the age of nine and has been in the industry for three decades, during which she has received multiple awards. While she often plays emotional and dramatic roles, she has mastered the family genre as well. Even though most of Christina Ricci's movies are similar, she still brings something new to them.

Christina Ricci attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

While in school, Ricci starred in school productions, where a local theatre critic discovered her. She featured in several commercials, and soon after that, she landed her big-screen debut. Her career as a child actor was a successful one, so it was no surprise that she successfully transitioned to a critically acclaimed box-office movie actress.

Christina Ricci's movies and unconventional characters played

While many child actors burn out before their prime, Ricci's fate was different. She worked hard to make a name for herself and has managed to do so. Although Christina Ricci's movies and TV shows are many, there are some of them where she played truly unconventional characters.

Are you a fan looking to binge-watch her best movies? Here is Christina Ricci's movies list.

1. The Laramie Project – Romaine Patterson

The Laramie Project. Photo: @laramieproject2018

Source: Instagram

The Laramie Project is a 2002 drama written and directed by Moses Kaufman. It stars great actors like Nestor Carbonell, Christina Ricci, Dylan Baker, Terry Kinney, and Lou Ann Wright. The film is based on a play by the same name. It tells the story of the aftermath of Matthew Shepard in Laramie, Wyoming.

Ricci plays Romaine Patterson, who is a friend and activist of Matthew, the murdered student. She brings such life to her character that one feels as though she was there when the actual events occurred.

2. The Ice Storm – Wendy Hood

The Ice Storm. Photo: @the_ice_storm

Source: Instagram

The Ice Storm is a 1997 American drama film based on Rick Moody's novel of the same name. The film features an ensemble cast of some of the most remarkable talent, and Ricci is an excellent addition to this childhood show.

The film is a story about two dysfunctional families trying to deal with the social changes of the early 1970s. Christina Ricci plays Wendy Hood, a daughter in the Hood family who decides to explore the neighbourhood looking for some thrill.

3. Teen Titans: The Judas Contract – Tara Markov

Teen Titans: The Judas Contract. Photo: @teentitansthejudascontract

Source: Instagram

While Ricci has featured in many real-life depictions on screens, she also works in animated features. Teen Titans: The Judas Contract is a 2017 animated superhero film that is one of Ricci's latest projects. Rici plays a teen superhero named Tara Markov, who fights evil in her city with the help of the friends she grew up with.

4. Buffalo '66 – Layla

Bufallo '66. Photo: @staylyubimiy

Source: Instagram

Buffalo '66 is a 1998 American crime comedy-drama film written and directed by Vincent Gallo. The plot revolves around Billy Brown, who kidnaps a young tap dancer, Layla, and forces her to be his wife to impress his parents after his release from prison. Ricci's portrayal of Layla was mesmerizing and is one that was praised by critics.

5. Monster – Selby

Monster. Photo: @staylyubimiy

Source: Instagram

Monster is a 2003 American crime drama film written and directed by Patty Jenkins. The film is about serial killer Aileen Wuornos, a former street prostitute who murdered seven of her clients between 1989 and 1990. She was executed in Florida in 2002. Christina Ricci plays Selby, Aileen's friend, who inspires Aileen (Charlize Theron) to get back on the right track.

6. Z: The Beginning of Everything – Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald

Z: The Beginning of Everything. Photo: @zamazontv

Source: Instagram

This is an American period drama television series that presents a fictionalized version of the life of American socialite and writer Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald (Christina Ricci) in the 1920s. The first season was released in January 2017. However, the show was cancelled after only one season.

7. Sleepy Hollow – Katrina Van Tassel

Sleepy Hollow. Photo: @sleepyhollowtv

Source: Instagram

Are you looking for Christina Ricci and Johnny Depp's movies? Sleepy Hollow is one of the duos most iconic collaborations. The movie is an American gothic supernatural horror film directed by the man of macabre, Tim Burton. The plot follows police constable Ichabod Crane (Depp), who is sent to investigate a series of murders in the village of Sleepy Hollow.

Ricci plays Katrina Van Tassel. She is Ichabod's love interest and the only heir to one of the town's wealthiest farmers. Katrina immerses herself in the hunt and becomes fond of Crane.

8. The Opposite of Sex – Dedee Truitt

The Opposite of Sex. Photo: @insane.film

Source: Instagram

The Opposite of Sex is a 1998 American romantic film starring characters like Christina Ricci, Martin Donovan, and Lisa Kudrow. The plot revolves around 16-year-old Dedee Truitt (played by Ricci), who runs away from home. She moves in with her half-brother Bill. However, Bill has a significant other to whom DeeDee has an instant attraction.

9. Black Snake Moan – Rae Doole

Black Snake Moan. Photo: @hryk_1979

Source: Instagram

Black Snake Moan is a 2006 American black comedy-drama film starring Samuel L. Jackson, Christina Ricci, and Justin Timberlake. The movie focuses on a Mississippi bluesman (Jackson) who holds a troubled local woman (Ricci) captive in a house in an attempt to cure her of an illness.

10. Pecker – Shelley

Pecker. Photo: @riccidelrey

Source: Instagram

Pecker is a 1998 American comedy-drama film that examines the rise to fame of a budding photographer Pecker played by Edward Furlong. The film co-stars Christina Ricci as Shelley. Shelley is Pecker's obsessive girlfriend who runs a laundromat.

11. The Addams Family – Wednesday Addams

The Addams Family: Photo: @theaddamsfamilyofficial

Source: Instagram

The Addams Family is an American supernatural black comedy film based on the characters from the cartoon by the same name. It focuses on a bizarre, aristocratic family that reconnects with someone they believe to be a long-lost relative. Ricci plays Wednesday Addams, a mischievous little girl who goes away to summer camp.

12. Addams Family Values – Wednesday Addams

Addams Family Values. Photo: @theaddamsfamilyofficial

Source: Instagram

Addams Family Values is the sequel to The Addams Family. It features most of the main cast members from the original film. In the sequel, Gomez and Morticia Addams hire a nanny named Debby to take care of their newborn son after his older siblings attempt to kill him.

But, unbeknownst to them, Debbie is a serial killer who marries rich bachelors and murders them to collect their inheritances.

13. Mermaids – Kate Flax

Mermaids. Photo: @aftercher

Source: Instagram

Mermaids is another family comedy-drama film that was Christina Ricci's film debut. The film was a star-studded affair with other stars, including Cher, Bob Hoskins, Winona Ryder, and Michael Schoeffling. The plot follows a neurotic teenager who moves with her mother and younger sister to a small town in Massachusetts.

14. The Lizzie Borden Chronicles – Lizzie Borden

The Lizzie Borden Chronicles. Photo: @13heyandie

Source: Instagram

The Lizzie Borden Chronicles is a limited series that follows Lizzie Borden after she is acquitted of the murders of her father and stepmother in 1892. Christina Ricci stars as Lizzie Borden and is one of the best Christina Ricci's movies on Netflix.

15. Penelope – Penelope Wilhern

Penelope. Photo: @movies.tv1

Source: Instagram

Penelope is a British-American comedy film about a girl who is born with the nose of a pig because of a curse placed on the family by a vengeful witch. Christina Ricci stars as Penelope Wilhern, the girl with the nose of a pig.

Christina Ricci's movies are interesting to watch. Her career that spans over three years, is an amazing one that many of her fans look up to.

Yen.com.gh has a complete list of all the actors that have played Spiderman. With many Spider-Man movies, there have been a good handful of actors playing this role too. Every one of them has brought something a little different to the original role.

Although many people associate the character with Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield, many other actors have embodied the role in various movies, TV shows, and animations.

Source: Yen.com.gh