Otto Addo has arrived in Ghana to start work as assistant coach of the Black Stars

The Borussia Dortmund coach was named assistant to Milovan Rajevac a fortnight ago

Addo will be part of the team for the games against Zimbabwe in Cape Coast and Harare

Assistant coach of Borussia Dortmund, Otto Addo, has touched down in Ghana to begin work with the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The former Ghana midfielder was named assistant to newly appointed Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 47-year-old is poised for national assignment.

Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Otto Addo arrives in Ghana to begin Black Stars job.

Source: Twitter

Otto Addo will be part of the technical team when Ghana hosts Zimbabwe on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in the FIFA World Cup qualifier in Cape Coast.

He is also expected to serve as the scout in the team as he monitors Ghanaian players abroad.

The senior national team begins preparations for the double header games on Tuesday as the West African powerhouse revive their World Cup hopes.

Otto Addo is joined by Maxwell Konadu and goalkeeper's trainer Richard Kinston, a player he knows very well during their time at the World Cup in 2006.

After a win and a defeat, coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor was fired with a new technical team formed.

Ghana missed the World Cup in 2018 and are hoping to make a return to the global showpiece in Qatar next year.

Meanwhile, Milovan Rajevac has dropped five players from an initial 32 man squad named for both games.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac, has pruned his squad to twenty-seven players as the team resumes training on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, ahead of the game against Zimbabwe.

The Serbian trainer had earlier invited thirty-two players but dropped five as preparations begin for the double-header of world cup qualifiers.

In a statement on the Ghana Football Association's website, it has been confirmed the team will train in Accra on Tuesday morning before leaving for Cape Coast later in the day.

