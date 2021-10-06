The Black Stars held their first training in Cape Coast on Tuesday

The team is preparing ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe

Ghana will hosts the Warriors of Zimbabwe on Saturday, October 9, 2021

The senior national team, the Black Stars, are leaving no stone unturned as preparations began for the double-header World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

The team held its first training in Cape Coast on Tuesday as coach Milovan Rajevac fine tunes his squad for the games this weekend.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the team looks poised, as the Black Stars revive their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Black Stars hold first training in Cape Coast ahead of Zimbabwe game.

Source: Twitter

Twenty five players took part in training on Tuesday with two yet to arrive in camp.

Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah is expected in Ghana on Wednesday and will join the team's exercise on the same day.

Meanwhile, right-back Andy Yiadom is being assessed of an injury he picked during Reading's English Championship match with Cardiff last Saturday.

Coach Milovan Rajevac met the players for the first time since his appointment together with his new technical bench.

Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Otto Addo joined Maxwell Konadu and Richard Kinston for the first time as part of the new coaching staff.

The technical team led the players through some shake up routine before engaging them in rigorous exercises to keep the boys sharp for Saturday.

Ghana are chasing one of the tickets for next year's World Cup in Qatar after missing the last edition in Russia, 2018.

Coach Milovan Rajevac was in charge of the Black Stars when the West African team got to the quarter finals of the World Cup in 2010.

He is expected to lead the team to Qatar 2022 and possibly win the Africa Cup of Nation's next year.

Ghana plays Zimbabwe on Saturday before traveling to Harare for the second leg three days later.

