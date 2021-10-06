Milovan Rajevac has taken to task of helping Jordan Ayew rediscover his scoring form

The Ghana striker has struggled with goal scoring for both club and country this year

The Serbian trainer had a one-on-one session with the Crystal Palace forward as the Black Stars train on Tuesday

New Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac seems to have identified Jordan Ayew's goal scoring problem and took the opportunity to have a one-on-one session with the striker on first day of training.

Milovan Rajevac held his maiden training with the Black Stars on Tuesday in Cape Coast as he begins his second stint with the West African nation.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Serbian trainer is seen taking Jordan Ayew through goal scoring drills to keep the forward sharp ahead of the Zimbabwe game.

Photos drop as Milovan Rajevac teaches Jordan Ayew how to score before Zimbabwe clash.

Jordan Ayew has not scored for the senior national team since netting a penalty against Sao Tome in Accra in March, 2021.

And at Crystal Palace, the Ghanaian forward has not scored in 36 English Premier League games, a source of worry for manager Patrick Vieira.

The 30-year-old has been in the news for the past two weeks after missing a golden opportunity in Crystal Palace's game against Brighton in England.

Several Black Stars fans are growing increasingly frustrated with the team's inability to score with Jordan Ayew as the main forward.

The four times African champions continue the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Saturday, when they hosts the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast stadium.

Coach Milovan Rajevac was in charge of the Black Stars when striker Asamoah Gyan was at his prolific best, and hopefully Jordan Ayew could rediscover his scoring form under the ex-Algeria coach.

