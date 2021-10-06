K.P Boateng's best days in football are over- Germany legend Lothar Matthaus

Germany legend Lothar Matthaus has blasted Hertha Berlin for signing K.P Boateng

The 34-year-old returned to Germany in the summer to join his boyhood club

The decision has not yielded positive results yet as Hertha Berlin struggles in the Bundesliga

Former Germany and Bayeen Munich legend, Lothar Matthaus, has criticized Hertha Berlin's decision to bring back Ghanaian forward Kevin Prince-Boateng.

Fourteen years after leaving the capital based club, Prince-Boateng returned to help his boyhood club in the Bundesliga.

However, former Bayern midfielder, Lothar Matthaus in an interview with SkySport Deutschland said the 34-year-old's best days in football are over and he is struggling to understand the role played by Boateng at the club.

"In Frankfurt he was four years younger. The time of Kevin-Prince [Boateng], who was an outstanding player and also a difficult character, is over in my opinion,” Matthaus said.

"What role does Prince Boateng have? Should he lead the team on the field? Or in the dressing room? Is he the extended arm of the coach? These are all things that also concern the players or the team."

Kevin Prince-Boateng does not only play for the club, he also plays the role of assistant manager to trainer Pal Dardai.

The ex-AC Milan and Barcelona player has struggled to play over an hour of football since rejoining Hertha Berlin.

The Ghana international has a good working relationship with Hertha Berlin sporting director Fredi Bobic, with he he won the DFB Pokal during his time at Frankfurt.

