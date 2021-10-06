Hearts of Oak has announced a partnership with TSG Hoffenheim and FC Cincinnati

The three clubs have come together to form what they call a Common Value Club Alliance

Hearts, Hoffenheim and FC Cincinnati will share ideas and help in youth development

Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak, has formed an alliance with two foreign clubs, TSG Hoffenheim of Germany and Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati.

The club announced it is nearing a partnership with the two clubs as part of efforts to improve the activities of the team.

The Phobians confirmed talks with the two clubs on Twitter, as sighted by YEN.com.gh, explaining they are forming what will be known as 'Common Value Club Alliance'.

Hearts partners German club TSG Hoffenheim and MLS side FC Cincinnati. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanasoccernet

Source: Twitter

The three clubs will benefit from sports education, technical Know-how, impact and sustainability.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to Hearts of Oak, head of corporate affairs at TSG Hoffenheim, Stefan Wagner, is in Ghana as talks are set to be finalized from the 0ctober 5 to October 10, 2021.

The partnership will also serve as a huge opportunity for the club to expend it's territory beyond the shores of Ghana.

Hearts of Oak were winners of the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup last season, and are currently involved in continental football, the CAF Champions League.

Meanwhile, TSG Hoffenheim are having a fairly good start to the Bundesliga season in Germany, with FC Cincinnati pushing for a strong finish to the regular season of the MLS.

The Rainbow club are preparing for the 2021/22 season as well as the CAF Champions League game against Wydad Athletic of Morocco.

Hearts of Oak will begin the defence of their Ghana Premier League title with a regional derby against mega-rich Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian giants, Hearts have set up a mouthwatering clash against Wydad AC, in the second round of the CAF Champions League.

The Ghana Premier League champions defeated Guinean side Club, Industriel de Kamsar 2-0 in Accra to advance to the next stage of Africa's elite competition.

In photos posted on the club's Twitter handle, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Phobians look poised ahead of the next game in Africa.

Source: Yen