Madam Vivian gave birth to preterm babies and was abandoned by their father

She subsequently lost one of the babies due to ill health because she couldn't afford to take the baby to a hospital

Vivian has received a cash donation, food items, and a new house is under construction to accommodate her and the babies

Madam Vivian, a Ghanaian mother of triplets abandoned by her husband, has received a donation in cash, food products, and other items for their upkeep.

The new mother was abandoned by the father of the babies when he learnt about their premature birth.

Vivian, domiciled in a village in the Central Region, told Etwerso Hemaa that she lost one of the babies due to ill health because she couldn't afford to take the baby to the hospital.

Mom of Triplets Abandoned by Babies' Dad Receives Provisions, Cash; Soon to Get New House Photo credit: Etwerso Hemaa

Source: Facebook

Recounting her story

''I gave birth to the babies prematurely. When their father came to see them, he said they were too small and abandoned them. When I call him, he insults me and says he doesn't like them.

''Since I gave birth, my mother has been the person supporting us. When she goes out, she returns with whatever she gets for our upkeep, but it's not enough,'' she said.

New day

Life has, however, smiled on Vivian, who has received a cash donation, food, and other useful items to cater for the babies.

In a new video updating her followers on Facebook, Etwerso Hemaa, who delivered the items on behalf of donors, disclosed that a house is under construction for the new mother and her babies.

Source: Yen.com.gh