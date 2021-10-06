Liberty Professionals F.C. is a Ghanaian professional football club which is based in the Dansoman area of Accra. The club is known for its stability as it gained promotion to the Premier League just one season after it was founded. Since then, its performances have been consistent. The dream for the owners and fans is to see the team bag some silverware to go into its empty cabinet.

Liberty Professionals logo. Photo: @LibertyProfFC

Source: UGC

Ghana is a football powerhouse in Africa which means that it is not a walk in the park to win trophies there. However, the talent is there for all to see, as even teams that have never won the Premier League have still produced top-class players. Liberty Professionals, for instance, is yet to win a trophy in more than two decades, but the team has nurtured the likes of Michael Essien and Asamoah Gyan.

History

Liberty Professionals, whose nickname is Scientific Soccer Lads, was founded in 1996 by Felix Ansong and Alhaji Sly Tetteh, business people in Accra. It was among the first Ghanaian clubs to adopt a professional approach regarding the management of a football club.

During its debut season, Liberty Professionals played in the Poly Tank Division One League. However, it took them just one season to be promoted to the Ghana Telecom Premier League, playing since 1998.

This means that in its existence, the club has never been relegated before. Unfortunately, this remarkable record ended in July 2021 when Liberty Professionals was relegated to the Ghana Division One League after 22 years.

The club has also had its stint in continental , having participated in the Confederation of African Football (CAF). In 2009, they participated in the West African Club Championship (UFOA Cup) and emerged third.

Even though relegated from the Ghana Premier League, the club still enjoys a stable financial status. Its net worth was estimated to be around $19 million. With that, they can revamp the squad to attain promotion to the Premier League within the shortest time possible.

Liberty Professionals' owner

Liberty Professionals uniforms. Photo: @LibertyProfFC

Source: UGC

Felix Ansong and Alhaji Sly Tetteh were friends who shared a desire to improve football in Ghana. Mr Tetteh was a footballer who played for the traditional club Sekondi Hasaacas in his youthful years. When he retired, he studied at the Liberty University of Lynchburg in Virginia, USA.

Having made a reasonable sum of money and knowing that he had a good eye for spotting talent, he embarked on a mission to start a sports complex and sought the help of his friend, Felix Ansong. They formed Liberty Professionals.

In 2003, Mr Tetteh purchased a large parcel of land for around $5 million on which the sports complex would be situated. He intended to construct a 25,000-capacity stadium, two training fields, hostels for players, a guesthouse, lecture rooms, a shopping mall and a hospital.

The last involvement of Mr Tetteh in Liberty Professionals would be on the 3rd of September, 2011, when he died. This happened when he collapsed and fell to the ground, and died while playing with friends. As a result, the Liberty Professionals' Park never achieved fruition.

Liberty Professionals' players

The club has had a reputation for nurturing some of Ghana's most talented football players under managers like Sellas Tetteh, Cecil Jones Attuquayefio, Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong, George Lamptey Michael Osei, and David Ocloo. The current squad of Liberty Professionals includes players like:

Goalkeepers: Daniel Amissah, Ganiwu Shaibu, Kofi Baah

Daniel Amissah, Ganiwu Shaibu, Kofi Baah Defenders: Michael Nii Laryea, Godfred Atuahene, Samuel Amofa, Maxwell Ansah, Ernest Dansoh, Fuseini Mohammed, Ahmed Satar, Emmanuel Kumi, Paul Kwame, Benash Quansah, Evans Owusu

Michael Nii Laryea, Godfred Atuahene, Samuel Amofa, Maxwell Ansah, Ernest Dansoh, Fuseini Mohammed, Ahmed Satar, Emmanuel Kumi, Paul Kwame, Benash Quansah, Evans Owusu Midfielders: George Amoako, Emmanuel Issaka, Issah Mubashar, Degraft Amponsah, Simon Appiah Asamoah, Abraham Wayo, Abdul Razak Boame, Stanley Nii Agyi, Francis Tanko, Brite Andoh

George Amoako, Emmanuel Issaka, Issah Mubashar, Degraft Amponsah, Simon Appiah Asamoah, Abraham Wayo, Abdul Razak Boame, Stanley Nii Agyi, Francis Tanko, Brite Andoh Forwards: Owusu Adam Mohammed, Maxwell Kavar, Kwaku Karikari, George William Ansong, Daniel Antwi, Seedorf Asante, Emmanuel Paga

Liberty Professionals' academy

Liberty professionals players posing for the camera. Photo: @LibertyProfFC

Source: Twitter

Owing to its commitment to developing young talent, the club invested in several academies. Currently, there are three academies in Ghana, Togo and Kenya. Some of the notable graduates of the Liberty Professionals Academy are Michael Essien, who went on to win the European Champions League. Another academy graduate, Mubarak Alhassan, joined Granada FC in 2020.

Most recently, Abraham Wayo is among the players who continue to raise the academy's flag high. In the ended 2020/21 season, he was Liberty Professionals' highest goal scorer. The good performances earned him a contract with Étoile Sportive du Sahel of the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1.

Latest updates

Following the club's relegation, it part ways with manager David Ocloo and is now under interim management by Andy Sinason from April 2021. Veteran Liberty Professionals' coach Sellas Tetteh returned to the club in April 2021 to help rescue it from relegation. He joined as part of the technical bench to help Andy Sinason.

When Liberty Professionals was founded, the goal was to have a team that would compete for and win the Ghanaian Premier League. While that is yet to be achieved, the club has established a rich history making it one of the biggest clubs in Accra. Even without silverware, they have attained success by nurturing players who have become global superstars.

Yen.com.gh shared an article about Accra Hearts of Oak S.C history, facts, and stats. The football club, affectionately nicknamed Phobia, has been a significant part of Ghana's pre-eminent clubs, bringing home numerous trophies. Indeed, they have quenched the country's and continent's appetite for impressive football tactics at the field with their amazing play in various instances.

The Accra Hearts of Oak S.C has positioned itself as one of the most successful teams in Ghana. Their anthem is also viral, and rivals have even confessed that the song is a great motivator. The team's rich history and decorated trophy cabinet is something that any player and fan celebrate every day.

Source: Yen