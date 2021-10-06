Ghanaian boxer Richard Commey has agreed to fight Vasiliy Lomachenko

The fighters will face off at the Madison Square Garden in the United States in December

Foermer lightweight champion Richard Commey last fought in February

Former boxing world lightweight champion, Richard Oblitey Commey, has reportedly agreed a deal to fight Ukrainian boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko.

The pugilist are set to face off at the Madison Square Garden in the United States on December 11, 2021.

According to ESPN, a deal has been reached between the two former fighters, who happen to have held the title lightweight title in the past.

"Former lightweight champions Vasiliy Lomachenko and Richard Commey have agreed to a deal for a Dec. 11 fight at New York’s Madison Square Garden, multiple sources told Mike Coppinger," wrote ESPN Ringside.

Richard Commey last fought in February, where he knocked out Jackson Marinez of the Dominican Republic.

The Ghanaian fighter has a fine record of 30 victories, 27 by way of knockouts and three defeats.

Meanwhile, Vasiliy Lomachenko last fought in June, where he dominated Masayoshi Nakatani.

The winner of the bout between Commey and Lomachenko gets the chance to fight for the IBF title.

Bad Left Hook, a boxing reporting website also confirmed the fight on their official Twitter handle.

"Vasiliy Lomachenko will once again headline on ESPN when he faces fellow former titleholder Richard Commey on Dec 11, immediately following the Heisman Trophy presentation," wrote Bad Left Hook.

Vasiliy Lomachenko has fought won 15 fight, eleven by way of knockouts and has lost only twice.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former world champion, Richard Commey, has opened up about how he lost big money after losing his International Boxing Federation (IBF) world title.

On Saturday, December 14, 2020, received the shock of his life when he was taken out in round two by Teófimo López.

Following that shocking defeat, Commey lost his belt to López at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City, USA. Read more:

