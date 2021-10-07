The Black Stars defeated Soccer Intellectuals 8-0 in a friendly on Wednesday

The team is preparing ahead of the game against Zimbabwe on Saturday in the World Cup qualifiers

Ghana will host the Warriors at the Cape Coast stadium for matchday 3 of the qualifiers

Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars, whitewashed newly promoted Division One side Soccer Intellectuals in a friendly on Wednesday at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Stars engaged the Division One club as part of preparations for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Black Stars players actively took part in the exercise to convince new coach Milovan Rajevac of their quality.

Black Stars thrash Division One side Soccer Intellectuals 8-0 in friendly.

Red-hot Kamaldeen Sulemana and best player at the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, each netted a brace as the Black Stars scored four times in the first half.

The team was too hot for the second tier club to handle, and in the second half, the mauling was completed as the lads netted four more goals.

Mohammed Kudus, Joel Fameye, newly invited striker Benjamin Tetteh and Yaw Yeboah all scored for the Black Stars.

The four times African champions arrived in Cape Coast on Tuesday, and trained for the first time under coach Milovan Rajevac.

The team has intensified its exercises as they device a strategy to beat the Warriors of Zimbabwe on Saturday before the trip to Harare.

Ghana is hoping to making a return to the global stage after missing the 2018 World Cup in Russia, having been at the competition three times in a row from 2006 to 2014.

The kick-off time for the game between Ghana and Zimbabwe is 4:00 pm local time.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, new Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac seems to have identified Jordan Ayew's goal scoring problem and took the opportunity to have a one-on-one session with the striker on first day of training.

Milovan Rajevac held his maiden training with the Black Stars on Tuesday in Cape Coast as he begins his second stint with the West African nation.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Serbian trainer is seen taking Jordan Ayew through goal scoring drills to keep the forward sharp ahead of the Zimbabwe game.

