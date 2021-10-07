GFA secures $1 million sponsorship for Juvenile football for five years

The GFA has secured a mammoth sponsorship deal for Juvenile football

The football federation will receive $1 million in support for colts football for five years

The GFA announced KGL Foundation decided to injected money into grassroot football

The Ghana Football Association has announced a groundbreaking sponsorship deal for juvenile football in the country for the next five years.

The GFA secured a $1 million package from KGL foundation to support grassroots football in Ghana.

The football federation confirmed the deal at a short media ceremony at the secretariat of the association on Wednesday.

GFA secure $1 million sponsorship for Juvenile football. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

Members of the Ghana Football Association and officials of KGL Foundation were all present at the event to sign the mouthwatering deal.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

GFA President, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku applauded KGL Foundation for their support for football in the country and how the latest development will impact the game.

“I am super-excited that today we are announcing an amazing relationship between the GFA and KGL. KGL foundation gives hope to the hopeless and improves the capacity of young people," he told the media.

The GFA will receive a $150,000 each year and 100 sets of sports kits, including jerseys and bibs for the clubs in the juvenile division.

Mr. Kurt Okraku doubles as head of juvenile football in Ghana after years of absence of colts in the country.

“Colts football had not been played in Ghana for years but thankfully we brought it back and across all the 10 regions juvenile is being played," he continued.

Meanwhile, the FA has urged all top division clubs to have a U-17 team and teams in the lower division to register at least ten young players each season.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Simeon Edwin Okraku, has charged the Black Stars team to make sure they qualify for the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The Black Stars begin the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Friday, September 3, 2021, with a game against the Walias of Ethiopia in Cape Coast.

Before the team's departure to Cape Coast on Tuesday, the FA capo met the players, and spoke to them about the importance of returning to the World Cup.

Source: Yen