Be proud to represent your country - Milovan Rajevac tells Black Stars players

Milovan Rajevac has told players of the Black Stars to be proud to represent their country

The Black Stars are preparing ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe

Coach Milovan Rajevac met his players for the first time on Tuesday

New Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac, has told players of the senior national team, the Black Stars, to be proud of representing their country ahead of the game against Zimbabwe.

The Black Stars will host the Warriors on Saturday, October 9, 2021 before traveling to Harare to face the same side three days later.

At his first meeting of the team, the Serbian trainer told the players to work together to achieve the goal of qualifying to the 2022 World Cup.

"Be proud you are a part of this set up. Be proud you are representing your country. The only way to do this is to do this together," he told GFA media.

On Tuesday, twenty five players reported to camp to begin training for the Zimbabwe game, as the team awaits the arrival of Jonathan Mensah and the injury update of right back Andy Yiadom.

Coach Milovan Rajevac took the players through some drills before the lads did gym work on Wednesday morning.

The Black Stars then played newly promoted Division One side Soccer Intellectuals in a friendly later in the day. The Black Stars won the game 8-0, with Kamaldeen Sulema, Fatawu Issahaku, Joel Fameye, Yaw Yeboah, Mohammed Kudus and Benjamin Tetteh all on target.

The four times African champions will round up training on Thursday and Friday before the Group G encounter on Saturday.

Ghana is hoping to make a return to the World Cup after missing the 2018 edition in Russia three years ago.

Currently, the team lies second in the group behind South Africa.

