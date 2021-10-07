Black Stars key players Daniel Amartey and Thomas Partey were engaged in a friendly boxing match

The pair in a funny video from camp as seen trying a different sport

There was no clear winner from the fight but Amartey looks to have more experience

Two key members of the senior national team, Daniel Amartey and Thomas Partey, have been engaged in a boxing fight while in camp ahead of the game against Zimbabwe.

The English Premier League stars were involved a friendly boxing bout, as defender Baba Abdul Rahman served a referee.

In a video posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Amartey is seen dominating the fight, although there was no clear winner.

Video drops as Thomas Partey and Daniel Amartey engage in Boxing match. SOURCE: Twitter/ @3SportsGh @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

The skills of the two players makes you think they could be considering boxing after retiring from football.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

From the video spotted, it is clear the boys are enjoying their time together and the team spirit looks to be high to the build up for the Zimbabwe clash.

Amartey and Partey are part of the twenty-six players that have reported to camp for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

Both players missed the defeat to South Africa, which led to the team losing top spot to the Bafana Bafana.

However, new coach Milovan Rajevac and his team are poised to reclaim top spot as they eye all six points from Zimbabwe.

The Black Stars were involved in a friendly encounter with lower tier side Soccer Intellectuals, who they crashed 8-0 to sharpen their scoring potency before facing the Warriors.

Kamaldeen Sulemana and Fatawu Issahaku netted a brace in the game, with the other goals coming from Yaw Yeboah, Joel Fameye, Mohammed Kudus and Benjamin Tetteh.

Ghana will travel to Harare three days after the game on Saturday, to play Zimbabwe in the return leg.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, new Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac, has told players of the senior national team, the Black Stars, to be proud of representing their country ahead of the game against Zimbabwe.

The Black Stars will host the Warriors on Saturday, October 9, 2021 before traveling to Harare to face the same side three days later.

At his first meeting of the team, the Serbian trainer told the players to work together to achieve the goal of qualifying to the 2022 World Cup.

Source: Yen