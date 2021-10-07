Iñaki Williams has chosen Spain over Ghana for his international career

The Athletic Club forward born to Ghanaian parents in Spain has said he was contacted by the GFA

Williams also disclosed he speaks Twi but feels more Basque than Ghanaian

Spanish-born Ghanaian footballer, Iñaki Williams, has finally let the lid open over his decision to represent the European country over his African roots.

The Athletico Bilbao star was born to Ghanaian parents in Bilbao on June 15, 1994, and has spent most of his life in Basque.

However, the Ghana Football Association tried to convince him to play for the Black Stars over La Roja.

And in an interview with the Guardian, the 27-year-old explained his decision even though he has deep love for Ghana.

“I’m grateful to where I grew and became who I am. Ghana tried to convince me, but I was born in Spain, in Bilbao,” he said.

“I won’t ever forget my family roots, but I feel Basque and can’t con anyone. I would be comfortable with Ghana, I’m sure, but I shouldn’t be there.”

“And my mum knows how people love football there: it’s quite something, and she’d be worried about me. When my mum’s angry, she swears at us in Ghanaian but we speak Spanish.

He continued: "When my parents came, it was English but we lost that. I could have a conversation in English but it’s not fluent now. When my grandparents call, I speak to them in Twi. I admire and love Ghana, the culture, food, tradition.”

Inaki Williams is one of the several Ghanaian players with European affiliation that the Ghana Football Association is trying to persuade to play for the Black Stars.

The strong forward set a new record by becoming the player to have played the most consecutive games in the Spanish La Liga.

