Jojo Wollacot has showed signs of grabbing the opportunity when it comes

The Swindon Town shot stopper trained for the first time with the Black Stars on Tuesday

Jojo Wollacot is hoping to make his debut for the Black Stars against Zimbabwe

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

New Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott has showed great potential of becoming Ghana's number one goalie on his first day of training with the Black Stars.

The 25-year-old Swindon Town goalkeeper was given his first invite by coach Milovan Rajevac following injury to first choice Richard Ofori.

In a video posted on the Ghana Football Association's YouTube page, Wollacot produced great reflexes while training with Richard Kinston and his colleagues.

Video drops as new Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott show impressive reflexes at training. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Team_GhanaMen

Source: Twitter

In the absence of Richard Ofori, the position is there for the taking as Lawrence Ati Zigi, Richard Atta and Dan Lad Ibrahim all fight for a starting role.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Jojo Wollacot has been in inspiring form for Swindon this season, keeping four clean sheets in 10 games for the Robins.

The Black Stars have been preparing in Cape Coast for the game against Zimbabwe on Saturday in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

The team defeated second tier side Soccer Intellectuals in a friendly on Wednesday. Kamaldeen Sulemana, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Mohammed Kudus, Joel Fameye, Yaw Yeboah and Benjamin Tetteh were all on target for the Black Stars.

Ghana hosts Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast stadium on Saturday before a trip to Harare for the second leg three days later.

CAF and FIFA have given Ghana permission to allow 4000 fans to watch the game at the Stadium.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, two key members of the senior national team, Daniel Amartey and Thomas Partey, have been engaged in a boxing fight while in camp ahead of the game against Zimbabwe.

The English Premier League stars were involved a friendly boxing bout, as defender Baba Abdul Rahman served a referee.

In a video posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Amartey is seen dominating the fight, although there was no clear winner.

Source: Yen