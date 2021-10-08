Ghana winger Evans Mensah has joined Egyptian club Cleopatra Ceramica

The former Ghana U-23 stars penned a three-year deal with the club

Evans Mensah joins the Egyptian outfit from Qatari giants Al Duhail

Egyptian Premier League side, Cleopatra Ceramica, have announced the signing of former Ghana U-23 star Evans Mensah.

The 23-year-old signed a three year deal with the club after leaving Qatar giants Al Duhail in the transfer window.

In a post on Facebook, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the club confirmed the arrival of the Ghanaian ahead of the start of the new season.

Egyptian club Cleopatra FC annouce signing of former Ghana U-23 star Evans Mensah. SOURCE: Facebook/ Cleopatra FC

Source: Facebook

"Ceramics Cleopatra management have announced the signing of Evans Mensah, Ghana Olympic midfielder for 3 seasons, coming from Al-Dahil Qatar, to become the sixth deal in the current summer transfers," wrote the club on Facebook.

Mensah has been initiated into his new team and has already started training in hopes of reviving his promising career.

The winger was welcomed by his new teammates, including Ghanaian duo Kwame Opoku and Wilfried Cobinna.

"This is how the couple Masabatatat and Evans forgotten him were welcomed at Ceramics Cleopatra," added the club with photos of the player's initiation.

Evans Mensah began his career at the Right to Dream Academy before moving to Inter Allies, where he first earned a call up to the national team.

His performances in the 2016 Ghana Premier League earned him a move to Finish club HJK Helsinki, where he became an instant hit, helping the club to Europe.

During the winter transfer window in 2020, the the 22-year-old could not resist an offer from Al Duhail.

However, struggles to settle has seen him join different clubs on loan including Portimonense.

