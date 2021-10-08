Dark Souls 3 bosses ranked: who is the hardest in the challenging game?

Dark Souls III is an action role-playing video game developed by FromSoftware. It is the fourth instalment of the Souls series and the final instalment of the Dark Souls trilogy. The game is played in the third-person perspective, where players have access to weapons, armour, magic, and consumables that they can use to fight their enemies. One of the best features of the game are the Dark Souls 3 bosses.

Dark Souls contains enemies and traps which players must overcome to advance to the next level. One of the most iconic parts of the series are its boss fights which are often unexpected and more brutal than the other fights in the game. Being prepared will ensure that you have an easier time when you encounter them.

How many bosses are in Dark Souls 3?

There are over 30 bosses in the game. The bosses vary in skill level and intensity, which goes up as you advance in the game. They are divided into three categories: main bosses, minibosses and optional bosses. This list of dark souls 3 bosses ranked will help you complete the game.

Dark Souls 3 bosses

What are the 4 main bosses in Dark Souls 3? A main boss in the game is a boss that every player must go through. The main bosses in Dark Souls 3 are Iudex Gundyr, Vordt of the Boreal Valley, Crystal Sage, Deacons of the Deep and others.

In the game, bosses usually control access to other areas of the game. While it is necessary to fight some bosses to complete the main questline, others are optional. Once you defeat a boss, you will be able to access the game areas that they protected, just like in The Long Dark.

Are you looking for a list of the Dark Souls 3 bosses in order? Have a look below:

1. Soul of Cinder

What are the hardest bosses in Dark Souls 3? Soul of Cinder is the final boss in Dark Souls III and is the hardest boss to conquer in the whole game. The boss appears to be a tall knight wearing badly worn and charred armour. Its weapon of choice is a sword that can change its shape to suit the wielder’s needs.

The Soul of Cinder has different tactics that change smoothly, making it a worthy adversary in the video game. When fighting this boss, hitting hard is the best way to go to get its health down.

2. Nameless King

The Nameless King is an optional boss that a player can encounter in the game. According to the lore, The Nameless King was a dragon-slaying god of war until he sacrificed everything to ally with the ancient dragons.

The fight with this boss is a difficult one to win. In the first phase, he circles the air on his wyvern and sends down blasts of fire, air, lightning, and melee attacks with his spear. Though he is fast, he can be staggered, so a player should use light equipment to keep up with his quick jabs.

3. Ancient Wyvern

The Ancient Wyvern is another optional boss that is surprisingly easy to defeat. It presents a unique fight where a player can fight it through conventional means or reach a location above it and perform a plunging attack that instantly slays the creature. You can defeat the wyvern using the bow and arrow method or sneaking around it to the left.

Although winning this fight is easy, the attacks are still deadly, and a player could be killed if they are not careful. It has a fiery breath that could easily burn you and a tail swipe that could take you out.

4. Lothric, Younger Prince

Lothric, Younger Prince, is the last Lord of Cinder that you face before meeting the big boss, Soul of Cinder. He is accompanied by his brother Lorian, Elder Prince. Unfortunately, Lothric has only three attacks. These, combined with Lorian’s sword slashes, can be difficult to handle for any player.

One advantage the players have is that the fight starts easy and builds up slowly. This way, a player has the opportunity to prepare some defence between attacks.

5. Champion Gundyr

Also known as the Belated Champion, Champion Gundyr is an optional boss in the game. He is a giant warrior clad in heavy black armour and armed with a large iron halberd. He guards the entrance to the dark Firelink Shrine.

Although Champion Gundyr’s quick lashes and smashes can feel overwhelming, the best way to counter him is parrying since you can stun him and leave room for an opening.

6. Oceiros, the Consumed King

Oceiros appears as an old decaying dragon with pale translucent skin and no scales and carries a staff. While he is capable of speech, he roars and screams when provoked. He is hidden beneath Lothric Castle and frequently talks about an imaginary baby in his arms.

7. Dragonslayer Armour

Dragonslayer armour is a suit of armour that belonged to a dragonslayer from times long past. It is controlled by the Pilgrim Butterflies that soar above the Lothric Castle. Its weapons include a gigantic shield and a great axe infused with lightning; it uses these weapons to guard the entrance to the Grand Archives.

8. Dancer of the Boreal Valley

The Dancer of the Boreal Valley is a towering lanky being that closely resembles Pontiff Sulyvahn. She stands upright and moves with slow steps that may be deceiving. She is accessible through two means. You can get to her by defeating the three Lords of Cinder or killing Emma, the High Priestess of Lothric Castle. She is a tricky foe to conquer.

9. Aldrich, Devourer of Gods

Aldritch is one of the more formidable bosses to parry within the video game. His attacks include long-range arrows, soul spears and spin attacks that are pretty lethal. The best way to beat this boss is to focus your attacks on his tail, as those attacks deal a lot of damage. Focusing on that area gives you a chance at winning.

10. Yhorm the Giant

Yhorm is a Lord of Cinder and is built massively, as his name suggests. Sneaking up on him is also not a good idea since he can perform a swipe backwards. If you will face the giant, the best way to assure your victory is to acquire the Storm Ruler.

The Storm Ruler is a weapon that can be found near Yhorm’s throne and can cause damage to the Lord of Cinder. The best time to attack is after the Yhorm attacks, and any attacks should be directed towards his head.

11. Pontiff Sulyvahn

Pontiff Sulyvahn is a tall man in ceremonial robes adorned with jewellery. He wears a crown over chain mail and has skin that appears pale. He dual-wields a Fire and Magic Sword, making him a particularly worthy foe.

To have the best chance against him, make sure that your stamina is up and you can last in the fight. In the second phase of the battle, the Pontiff is joined by his phantom clone. To win this phase, ensure that you focus on Pontiff and avoid the clone’s attacks.

12. Old Demon King

The Old Demon King is one of the oldest beings in existence in the game universe. He is found at the bottom of Smoldering Lake and is surrounded by demon corpses. His attacks include summoning fire rings, spitting lava, and showering fireballs on a player by swinging his hammer. In his case, phase one is trickier than phase two.

13. High Lord Wolnir

High Lord Wolnir is a colossal skeleton adorned with jewellery and a few shreds of clothing. Only his torso up remains of his body. Located at the end of the Catacombs of Carthus, the skeleton has an array of attacks that could easily take a player out.

To defeat High Lord Wolnir, the best strategy would be to break his shackles. Each broken shackle takes out one-third of his health.

14. Abyss Watchers

Abyss Watchers are a legion of troops wearing distinctive armour consisting of leather over chainmail, a long cloak and a pointed helm. All of them use a greatsword and carved dagger. At first, you will only fight one sword-wielding boss.

15. Deacons of the Deep

The Deacons of the Deep are found in the innermost chamber of the Cathedral of the Deep, where the tomb of Aldrich lies. Once a player unlocks the cathedral, they can battle it out with this gathering of clerics.

During the fight, a red glow will possess one of the deacons and move around to others. To move to the second phase of the battle, where only one deacon will be possessed, you must target the enemies who possess that soul.

16. Crystal Sage

This boss can teleport and has several spell-based attacks that can cause significant damage to players. The best approach in this fight is to stagger the boss so that you can land multiple hits. However, watch out during the second phase, as it can summon Clones that you will have to fight.

17. Curse-Rotted Greatwood

Unlike the other bosses in this game, the Curse-Rotted Greatwood is a large tree with humanoid limbs covered in pus-filled sacs. The tree that is worshipped by its inhabitants has a series of slam attacks where it can release a corrosive liquid that could cause significant harm.

Once you damage the boss enough, the two of you will fall into a pit where the second phase begins. This phase is deadlier than the first due to how easily the tree can reach you. Be sure to avoid the puddles of corrosive during the fight.

18. Vordt of the Boreal Valley

Vordt is an armoured man-turned-beast creature that guards the Wall of Lothric. His weapon is a giant mace, and he can charge in a straight line over three times in quick succession. Landing damaging hits on the beast is tricky given that at half-health, Vordt buffs himself. He also has an ice breath attack, so ensure that you stay behind him.

19. Iudex Gundyr

Who are the main bosses in Dark Souls 3? Iudex Gundyr is the main boss that every player meets when they log into the game. He towers above an average man and wears intricate cast-iron armour, and wields a halberd.

Once he rises after you pull the sword, he will be vulnerable to change. Although his attacks seem menacing and aggressive, most of them have poor tracking, are slow, and are amply telegraphed.

Dark Souls 3 bosses usually control access to other areas throughout the game. Most bosses are mandatory for the completion of the main questline, and some are optional. Just like in Monster Hunter World, knowing these tips and tricks beforehand is key to winning the game.

