Andre Ayew has picked Sadio Mane over Mohammed Salah as his best player

The Ghana captain was responding to a series of questions when he shockingly chose Mane over Salah

Salah has been in devastating form for Liverpool this season

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew shocked a Qatari journalist when he picked Senegal forward Sadio Mane over in-form Egyptian attacker Mohammed Salah.

Mohammed Salah has been in devastating form for English Premier League side Liverpool in the ongoing season, with nine goals in nine matches.

The 29-year-old is widely regarded as the best player in the world at the moment, but Ayew in an interview with Alkass Channel was emphatic when he said Mane is his best player.

Andre Ayew shockingly picks Mane over Salah as best African player. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AlsaddSC @LFC

Without blinking, the 31-year-old, who now plies his trade in Qatar with Al-Sadd, told a journalist when asked to choose between the two, that Mane is his favourite.

Andre Ayew is enjoying a good campaign in Qatar, having netted four goals in five matches for league leaders Al Sadd.

The ex-Marseille forward is currently in Ghana preparing for the 2022 World Cup qualifier against South Africa on Saturday.

Ayew is expected to translate his club form for the Black Stars as the West African nation chase one of the tickets to Qatar 2022.

The Black Stars currently sit second on the Group G table, and need to win the games against Zimbabwe to stand a chance of reclaiming top spot.

Having missed the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the GFA fired C,K Akonnor last week after the defeat to South Africa to hire Milovan Rajevac.

The Serbian trainer is confident of victory on Saturday, having told the players to be proud to be part of his set up.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, new Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott has showed great potential of becoming Ghana's number one goalie on his first day of training with the Black Stars.

The 25-year-old Swindon Town goalkeeper was given his first invite by coach Milovan Rajevac following injury to first choice Richard Ofori.

In a video posted on the Ghana Football Association's YouTube page, Wollacot produced great reflexes while training with Richard Kinston and his colleagues.

