A young Ghanaian lady has resorted to social media to narrate how she got delivered from a sudden ailment

Jessica Quaye revealed that she was an old student of Wesley Girls High School and an alumnus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

The well-spoken lady said she took ill and frequently lost consciousness right after graduating top of her class at MIT

A grateful Ghanaian girl has recently opened up about some of the challenges she encountered while schooling abroad.

Jessica Quaye recounted that after completing her secondary education at Wesley Girls High School, she gained admissions at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and graduated as the best student in her class.

After MIT, the young lady moved to pursue a Schwarzman Scholars program at Tsinghua University but suddenly began to lose consciousness from time to time.

Photos of Jessica Quaye Photo credit: Jessica Quaye

Source: Instagram

Quaye shared that it would take her seven hours to summarize a paper and she would still not be able to complete it at the end of the day.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She grew lean and did not know what was going on with her.

"My mother bought every supplement and appetite booster. She prayed and did all she could but i was not getting better", Jessica revealed.

The vibrant lady shared that she became paralyzed in bed at a point and thought there would be no graduation for her.

Eventually, she recovered from her condition through the prayers of her family and church members, she said.

Watch the full video linked here.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Sophomore Danielle Geathers has etched her name in the history books after being elected the first-ever black female president of the undergraduate association at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

She makes history as the first black woman to lead the student body as president at MIT since the school was founded on April 10, 1861. Geathers, is currently a mechanical engineering major.

Speaking to the institute’s paper, Geathers said she is hopeful that the latest history in the school will defeat perceptions that the school is still mostly white and male-dominated.

"A black female in that role will squash every perception that MIT is still mostly white and male,''becauseofthemwecan.com quotes Geathers as saying.

Source: Yen