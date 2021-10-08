Former Ghana defender John Painstil has told Milvan Rajevac to continue C.K Akonnor's work

The GFA replaced C.K Akonnor with the Serbian trainer

Ghana will face Zimbabwe in a double header qualifier this weekend

Former Ghana defender, John Painstil has advised new Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac to continue from where C.K AKonnor left off.

The ex-West Ham United player feels the sacking of Akonnor is harsh as he was building a good team despite the difficulties he was confronted with, including the reluctance in releasing players due to COVID-19.

In an interview with the BBC, the 40-year-old explained Charles Kwablan Akonnor did not do bad as coach of the Black Stars.

John Painstil advises new Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac to continue Akonnor's work. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

"What Milo [Rajevac] needs to do is to continue from where CK Akonnor left off," Paintsil told BBC Sport Africa.

"For me, I don't think CK did badly - he won his first match (World Cup qualifier) at home and lost his second match away against South Africa."

"CK went there [to Johannesburg] without his first starting XI. 60% of his key players were missing so he managed to use the remaining materials he had in that crucial match. We were just unlucky to concede that late goal."

The Black Stars are preparing for a double header clash against Zimbabwe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

It will be the beginning of the second stint of the Serbian trainer, who enjoyed a good first spell with the four times African champions.

John Painstil worked with Milovan Rajevac during his first time in charge of the team, reaching the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations final and the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup in 2010.

The Black Stars will host the Warriors on Saturday, October 9, 2021 before traveling to Harare to face the same side three days later.

At his first meeting of the team, the Serbian trainer told the players to work together to achieve the goal of qualifying to the 2022 World Cup.

