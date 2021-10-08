Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac confident Jordan Ayew will score against Zimbabwe

The Serbian trainer has been working with the player to ensure he scores in the World CuAp qualifier

Ghana hosts the Warriors on Saturday at the Cape Coast stadium

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac has backed striker Jordan Ayew to end his goal scoring drought against Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

The Black Stars will hosts the Warriors at the Cape Coast stadium tomorrow with Jordan Ayew expected to net his first goal of the campaign.

In a pre-match press conference, the Serbian expressed support to the forward and believes he will be on target for the team tomorrow.

Jordan's goal drought will end tomorrow - Coach Milovan Rajevac tells Ghanaians. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

“This problem is common among goal scorers. Sometimes, they have problems finding the back of the net and it is a difficult period for strikers in these time. However, we are here to support him, it is important for him to have our support," he said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“He knows this is a team game and it is important he contributes by scoring goals or providing assists but we hope his goal drought will end tomorrow,” he added.

Jordan Ayew has scored just a goal in 42 games for both club and country, and has been at the receiving end for his lack of goals.

The last time the striker scored for Ghana was in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome.

Coach Milovan Rajevac is hoping his strikers find their scoring form as the team hopes to return to top spot in the Group G of the qualifiers.

The Black Stars missed the 20187 World Cup after failing to qualify, despite a three in a row appearance between 2006 to 2014.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, new Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac seems to have identified Jordan Ayew's goal scoring problem and took the opportunity to have a one-on-one session with the striker on first day of training.

Milovan Rajevac held his maiden training with the Black Stars on Tuesday in Cape Coast as he begins his second stint with the West African nation.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Serbian trainer is seen taking Jordan Ayew through goal scoring drills to keep the forward sharp ahead of the Zimbabwe game.

Source: Yen