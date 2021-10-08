Nigeria star Wilfried Ndidi is confident of a possible partnership with Thomas Partey

The Leicester City player responded to an Arsenal fan who urged him to join the Gunners

Ndidi replied Arsenal has Partey who is a great player

Nigeria and Leicester City star, Wilfried Ndidi is not ruling out a possible partnership with Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey in future.

The 24-year-old, who was responding to a fan's request for him to join Arsenal noted playing alongside Partey could be a dream partnership.

In a video posted on Twitter, the FA Cup winner is seen happily enjoying a tete-a-tete chat with the fan in East London.

'Just like Essien and Mikel' - Wilfried Ndidi talks about a possible partnership with Partey. SOURCE: Twitter/ @LCFC @Arsenal

“You guys have Partey, he’s a great player," Ndidi first responded to the fan about joining Arsenal. “we want Ndidi and Partey combo," the fan the replied Ndidi.

And in reply, Ndidi said “Just like Essien and Mikel [at Chelsea].”

Thomas Partey has been a great addition to the Gunners since returning from injury as the Gunner remain unbeaten after three straight defeat at the start of the campaign.

Mikel Obi and Michael Essien played together for almost a decade at Chelsea, providing steel at the heart of midfielder, leading to several trophies.

Arsenal fans are hoping for a possible combination between the Ghanaian and the Nigerian in London.

Partey joined Arsenal in the summer of 2020 from Atletico Madrid, but injuries in his first season restricted him to few games.

However, after missing three premier league games, the 28-year-old has returned strongly playing a key role in Mikel Arteta's team.

Meanwhile, Wilfried Ndidi has popped up on the radar of several clubs in Europe including English giants Manchester United.

