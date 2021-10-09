Anthony Baffoe has met former colleagues Otto Addo and Sammy Kufuor ahead of the Zimbabwe game

Sammy Kuffuor and Otto Addo work with the national team

Tony Baffoe wished the team the best of luck ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifier

Former Ghana defender, Anthony Baffoe took time off his busy schedule to visit the Black Stars, where he reunited with former colleagues Sammy Kuffuor and Otto Addo.

Otto Addo is currently the assistant coach of the Black Stars, with Sammy Kuffuor part of the management team.

Tony Baffoe is the head of the FIFpro in Ghana, an association that protects the welfare of players, and before Saturday's game he took the opportunity to meet his old pals and wish the Black Stars well.

Tony Baffoe meets Otto Addo and Sammy Kuffuor ahead of Zimbabwe game. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial @FCBayernEN

"Always a pleasure to be with the German/Ghana connection Samuel Osei Kuffuor and Otto Addo..best of luck to our Black Stars today against Zimbabwe," he wrote on Twitter.

The three former players have a deep German connection, having played for several years in the Bundesliga.

Tony Baffoe is one of the pioneers of African footballers in the German topflight, having played for the likes of Koln and Fortuna Dusseldorf in the the 90's.

Meanwhile, Otto Addo, who doubles as assistant coach of Borussia Dortmund, was born in Germany but represented Ghana at international level just like Tony Baffoe.

Samuel Osei Kuffuor is a legend of the German Bundesliga, winning multiple titles with the Bavarians.

Otto Addo and Sammy Kuffuor were members of the Black Stars team at the World Cup in 2006.

The Black Stars hosts the Warriors of Zimbabwe on Saturday, October 9, 2021, before traveling to Harare to play the same side three days later.

