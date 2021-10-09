World Cup qualifiers: Kudus, Partey and Ayew score as Ghana beat Zimbabwe

The Black Stars returned to winning ways with a convincing win against Zimbabwe

Returnees Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey were all on target for the Black Stars

Ghana won 3-1 to keep the pressure on South Africa

Ghana's Black Stars revived their World Cup qualifying campaign with a convincing victory over the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast stadium.

The Black Stars wasted no time in establishing their intention after returning Ajax star, Mohammed Kudus slotted home following a beautiful interplay with Jordan Ayew.

The Warriors pulled parity right after the break when captain Knowledge Musona leveled from the spot but goals from Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew in the second half was enough for the Black Stars.

Kudus, Partey and Ayew score as Ghana beat Zimbabwe. SOURCE: Twitter/ @442GH

Source: Twitter

The Black Stars started the game knowing they are four points behind South Africa, who had won in Ethiopia in the early game.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

An early dominance saw the team break the deadlock following a sweet interchange of passes on the left, which was started and finished expertly by Mohammed Kudus after five minutes.

The Ajax midfielder nearly doubled the lead in the 18th minute but his effort was strongly parried by the Zimbabwean goalie and again he forced a save from the shot stopper at the half hour mark.

Kudus then worked his magic, providing an assist to fellow youngster Kamaldeen Sulemana, but the Stade Rennais man's goal was ruled offside before the whistle for half time.

The Warriors profited from a shaky defending after the break, with Djiku committing a foul in the box, resulting in a penalty which was converted by Saudi-based Knowledge Musona.

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac, quickly made a double substitution bringing on Baba Iddrisu and Benjamin Tetteh for Fatawu Issahaku and Jordan Ayew.

The Black Stars regained control with Tetteh coming close in the 61st minute before goalkeeper Jojo Wallocot made a brilliant save few minutes later.

With the game going back and forth, Partey wrestled the ball from a Zimbabwean defender before gliding his way into the box where he dummied and fired home.

Kudus could have wrapped the game up after Benjamin Tetteh teed up the midfielder in the 71st minute.

After moments of dominace, Baba Rahman sent in a beautiful cross which was met by the timely header of captain Andre Ayew to wrap up victory for the Black Stars.

Goal scorers Kudus and Ayew were then replaced by Samuel Owusu and Yaw Yebaoh.

Source: Yen News