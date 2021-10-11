New Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott has expressed delight in making his debut

The Swindon Town shot stopper made his debut in the game against Zimbabwe

The 25-year-old impressed as the Black Stars defeated Zimbabwe in Cape Coast

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

New Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott, says it is a dream come true after making his debut for the senior national team in the World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

The 25-year-old was selected to start the game ahead of regular second choice shot stopper Richard Ati Zigi as Ghana defeated Zimbabwe 3-1 at the Cape Coast stadium.

In a post on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the England-born goalie expressed delight in making his first appearance for the West African country.

New Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott proud of 'dream come true' Black Stars debut. SOURCE: @Team_GhanaMen

Source: Twitter

"A dream come true to make my international debut for the Black Stars. Thank you all for the support," he posted on Social Media.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Wollacott enjoyed a good debut and was one of the top performers of the game, making brilliant saves and showing no sign of nervousness.

His performance earned him praises for Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac, who made the bold decision of starting the England-based goalkeeper.

"First of all, it was through good scouting and he arrived and proved himself at the training sessions. He really did a great job and he deserved his chance.

Returnees Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey scored at either side of half time, with their goals sandwiched by an equalizer from Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona.

Captain Andre Ayew sealed victory late into the game after connecting to a superb cross from Baba Abdul Rahman.

The team has arrived in Harare for the second leg on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, New Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott has showed great potential of becoming Ghana's number one goalie on his first day of training with the Black Stars.

The 25-year-old Swindon Town goalkeeper was given his first invite by coach Milovan Rajevac following injury to first choice Richard Ofori.

In a video posted on the Ghana Football Association's YouTube page, Wollacot produced great reflexes while training with Richard Kinston and his colleagues. Read more:

Source: Yen.com.gh