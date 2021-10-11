Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has explained his changes in the game against Zimbabwe

The Serbian trainer brought on Benjamin Tetteh and Baba Iddrisu with the game at 1-1

The pair immediately changed the game as the Black Stars went on to win 3-1

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, has explained how his second half substitutes changed the game for Ghana in the World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

The Serbian trainer made two crucial changes with the game at 1-1 as the Black Stars recovered from a slow second half start to beat Zimbabwe 3-1 in Cape Coast.

In the post-match press conference, the 67-year-old disclosed his tactical approach and the importance of introducing Baba Iddrisu were effective.

Milovan Rajevac explains how second half substitutions changed the game against Zimbabwe. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Team_GhanaMen

"We faced some difficulties in the start of the second half especially our first block couldn’t do their task very well and there was a lot of pressure especially with the king balls on our defence so it was important to make a decision to introduce Baba IDDRISU especially because of the second balls so it was important to improve that area," said coach Milovan Rajevac.

"It was a tactical decision and it proved a very good decision for us," he added.

The introduction of the Real Mallorca midfielder proved the difference as he solidify the midfield, allowing teammate Thomas Partey to move forward.

The switch led to the Arsenal man scoring to give Ghana the lead in the 66th minute before Andre Ayew headed in the third in the 83rd minute.

Mohammed Kudus' early first half goal was cancelled by Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona right after the break, when the Warriors looked to have taken control of the match.

The Black Stars have touched down in Harare for the second leg on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

