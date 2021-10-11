Arsenal star Thomas Partey has expressed joy after scoring on Black Stars return

The Black Stars midfielder gave the Black a second half lead with his goal

He joined the team after recovering from an injury

Deputy Black Stars captain, Thomas Partey, has expressed happiness after scoring on his return to the national team as Ghana defeated Zimbabwe in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The Arsenal star netted Ghana's second in the 3-1 victory against the Warriors on Saturday following his return to the team, having missed the games in September through injury.

In a post match presser, the versatile player said he was happy to be on the scoresheet and that the most important thing is to win games.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey happy to score against Zimbabwe on Black Stars return. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Team_GhanaMen @442GH

"I feel good, especially because we were able to win the game. The most important thing is to get the results after a hard day and so we are happy," said the 28-year-old.

Partey missed the games against Ethiopia and South Africa, and he is hoping to make amends in Harare when Ghana face Zimbabwe again.

His goal in the 66th minute gave the Black Stars a deserving lead, before captain Andre Ayew put the icing on the cake with a late header.

The Black Stars saw a fifth minute lead from Mohammed Kudus cancelled by Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona.

The four times African champions have already arrived in Harare for the second leg against the Warriors.

Thomas Partey remains confident ahead of Tuesday's crucial game at the Zimbabwe national stadium.

Ghana lie second in group G, just a point behind leaders South Africa, who were 3-1 winners in Ethiopia on Saturday.

Source: Yen Newspaper